Federal agents find fentanyl, meth, and heroin in minivan at US-Mexico border, CBP says

A 28-year-old man has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border after federal agents allegedly discovered more than half a million dollars' worth of illicit drugs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Blaze News that the arrest followed the inspection of a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan on Thursday.

'We are actively saving lives and dismantling the operations of criminal organizations.'

The van was trying to enter into the U.S. at the Del Rio Port of Entry between Texas and the Mexican city of Ciudad Acuña, according to CBP.

A CBP officer referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection, whereupon packages of alleged drugs were discovered through use of a nonintrusive inspection system and canine examination.

The packages included 4.45 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, 8.81 pounds of alleged heroin, and 12.69 pounds of alleged fentanyl, CBP claimed.

CBP estimated the street value of the alleged drugs to be about $557,589.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the 28-year-old male driver and initiated an investigation, while CBP seized the suspected drugs.

The driver is a U.S. citizen, CBP says.

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"By stopping these hard narcotics before they can enter our country, we are actively saving lives and dismantling the operations of criminal organizations," said Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores.

"We will continue to maintain a high state of readiness to address all threats attempting to enter the United States," she added.

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