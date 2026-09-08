Tragedy strikes University of Iowa marching band during college football home opener

The exciting return of college football turned tragic in Iowa City last weekend after a band member collapsed in the heat and suffered catastrophic brain injury.

The hometown University of Iowa Hawkeyes were set to take on the Huskies of Northern Illinois on Saturday in the first matchup of the 2026 season for both teams.

'Music was the language of his soul.'

Temperatures reached a scorching 94 degrees, and the Hawkeye marching band announced that they would "forgo" the halftime performance on account of the heat.

At about this time, Derek Phillips, a third-year student at Iowa and a member of the marching band, suddenly collapsed.

In a post on Instagram, Phillips' family confirmed that he suffered "sudden cardiac arrest" that resulted in "severe" brain damage. As a result, the family "made the heartbreaking decision to remove life support."

According to the Daily Iowan, life support was removed Monday.

RELATED: 5 wounded, including 3 students, in shooting near University of Iowa; police release photos of persons of interest

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

"Derek brought so much light, humor, and kindness into this world," the family statement said. "He was a phenomenal musician — whether he was playing jazz, singing his heart out, or marching under the lights, music was the language of his soul."

The statement added that Phillips is "comfortable, surrounded by family, and enveloped in the music he loved so much."

The family requested users who knew Phillips to post memories of their time with him, and many friends and former bandmates responded graciously.

"He made me laugh so much, definitely an unforgettable person," wrote one user.

"Derek was one of the kindest individuals I have ever met. I am going to miss you so much man," said another.

"Derek was one of the first people that I talked to during auditions, and being able to joke with him throughout the season were some of the highlights of my summer," wrote yet another user.

The Hawkeyes, who were favored by 31.5 points, ultimately trounced the Huskies, 40-0.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!