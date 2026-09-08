Video: Gun-toting, elderly Florida woman opens fire in police station. Things don't end well for her.

An elderly Florida woman carried a gun into a police station last week, and video recorded the scary moment when she opened fire inside the Port Orange Police Department lobby.

Police told WPEC-TV the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

'Sad situation ... but also, as a mother with a child in daycare down the street, I appreciate the swift response and keeping everyone safe!'

Police told the station 71-year-old Linda Croteau entered the lobby with a handgun, pointed it at employees, and fired toward an evidence room where staff were present.

A male is then heard ordering her to put the gun down, but video shows her shaking her head "no" back and forth.

Croteau then exited the lobby with the gun and walked toward the parking lot, where civilians and responding officers were located, police noted to WPEC. It appears the male who ordered her to put the gun down was in communication with officers outside.

Officers outside repeatedly ordered her to drop the gun, but Croteau continued advancing toward them, the station said.

"Drop it! Drop the gun! Drop it! Drop it! I'm gonna shoot you, drop the gun!" one officer yelled at her.

Officers fired several rounds and stopped when Croteau dropped the gun, police told WPEC.

Police said officers continued ordering her to surrender, the station noted, adding that video from the police department shows Croteau on the ground and reaching for the gun before officers fired again.

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Officers provided medical aid, and Croteau was taken to a hospital, where she later died, WPEC said.

Police said, "Earlier this morning, we learned that Linda Croteau passed away. Our thoughts are with our officers, employees, Ms. Croteau’s family, and everyone else affected by the shooting."

More from the station:

Police initially said there was no threat to the community and that all officers and employees were safe and accounted for. The department's lobby remained closed during the investigation.



Port Orange police released video and audio from the incident in an effort to promote transparency and dispel misinformation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, WPEC reported.

"Sad situation," one commenter wrote before adding "but also, as a mother with a child in daycare down the street, I appreciate the swift response and keeping everyone safe!"

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