5 wounded, including 3 students, in shooting near University of Iowa; police release photos of persons of interest

Five people were wounded, including three students, in a shooting near the University of Iowa early Sunday morning — and Iowa City Police have released photos showing persons of interest.

Police said they responded at 1:46 a.m. to a report of a large fight in the 100 Block of East College Street — and that arriving officers heard gunfire.

Police said no arrests have been made, but there is no known ongoing threat associated with the incident; the department is continuing to investigate.

Police said in a separate post that the scene of the shooting was in downtown Iowa City.

Police said they have identified five victims in the shooting: One is in critical condition, and the other four victims are in stable condition.

NBC News said video circulating on social media appears to show a confrontation before the shooting that seemed to involve a large group of people. The news network added that several people could be seen punching and kicking others while bystanders urged them to stop.

NBC News added that it's unclear when the gunfire commenced, but additional video on social media shows a large crowd fleeing.

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Police said no arrests have been made, but there is no known ongoing threat associated with the incident; the department is continuing to investigate.

Police also posted photos on its Facebook page showing persons of interest associated with the shooting as part of the department's ongoing investigation.

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Persons of interest. Image source: Iowa City Police, composite

Police said those with information about the individuals in the photos are asked to contact Detective Cade Burma at cburma@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5275.

Police added that the persons of interest have been numbered to assist in the sharing of information.

In addition, those with video also can contact Detective Burma, police said, adding that tips can also be submitted anonymously through Iowa City Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477), police said, adding that all tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward, police also said, noting that a CASE #2026003915 also was provided.

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