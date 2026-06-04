Trump names his pick for attorney general — but Democrats vow to thwart confirmation

President Donald Trump ousted Pam Bondi from the attorney general role on April 2, then announced that "very talented and respected Legal Mind" Todd Blanche, Trump's former personal attorney, would be stepping in to serve as acting attorney general.

In the months since, several names have been floated as possible long-term picks for the position, including EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), and Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas.

The president announced his choice of nominee at a private White House Rose Garden dinner on Wednesday: acting AG Blanche.

In a video shared to social media by deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Trump said, "Tomorrow I’m instructing Dan and everybody else that’s involved in that very complicated process, which is gonna go, I think, very quickly, that we are going to make him permanent attorney general."

Democrats wasted no time condemning Trump's choice of candidate and vowing to block Blanche's confirmation.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told CNN's Laura Coates on Wednesday evening that Blanche doesn't have enough votes in the Senate to be confirmed, then characterized the acting AG as inexperienced.

RELATED: 'We cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life': Trump makes big announcement about WHCD

Gage Skidmore/Getty Images

"This is a man that has been involved in investigating the chairman of the Fed, investigating former people that the president has perceived as his enemies. And they're weaponizing that agency. They've even gone after United States senators," said Booker.

"His only qualification, which seems to be all that President Trump wants from people, is that they are willing to do his bidding and they will act like his own personal attorneys, which he was, and not like somebody upholding the highest law enforcement office in the land," continued Booker.

So far under the leadership of acting AG Blanche, the Justice Department has made progress on several fronts, securing, for instance, indictments against disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and former Cuban President Raul Castro; creating the National Fraud Enforcement Division; and addressing the fallout of the Biden administration's government weaponization efforts.

After Coates pointed out that Blanche "does have legal experience, obviously" — noting that he has been a prosecutor, has worked in a law firm, and has already been tested as acting AG — Booker insinuated that some of his Republican colleagues are similarly uncertain about Trump's pick, adding, "This is not a serious person."

Having ironed out his talking points on CNN, Booker later said more of the same on MS NOW.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) melted down over the announcement, stating, "Corrupt & compromised by feckless Trump fealty, Blanche is a nonstarter as AG."

"There's no way we should confirm an AG who will continue as Trump's personal lawyer, not the people's," added Blumenthal.

While Democrats have cast doubt on whether the Senate will confirm Blanche, it confirmed him as deputy attorney general last year in 52-46 vote.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!