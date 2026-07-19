Huge brawl at In-N-Out Burger caught on video; customers are seen running for cover: 'Did they order it animal style?'

A huge brawl at an Arizona In-N-Out Burger was caught on video early last week, and customers are seen running for cover in the clip.

Tempe police told KSAZ-TV they were called to the fast-food restaurant near Rural Road and Playa del Norte Drive just after 7 p.m. Monday.

'Bunch of future doctors and lawyers.'

The station said people were seen screaming and running for the door as the melee commenced.

In the clip, numerous individuals are seen trading punches, wrestling, and tackling each other all over the restaurant, KSAZ said.

A person who uploaded video of the fight told the station customers were "camping out" inside the restaurant during an active monsoon storm.

But by the time police arrived at the scene, all those involved in the brawl had already taken off, KSAZ said, adding that some fled on foot while others departed in cars.

The station said what sparked the fight is unknown, and no names have been released in connection with the case.

Police did tell KSAZ that officers were able to speak with witnesses and restaurant staff, and a follow-up investigation is under way.

RELATED: Male, 55, accused of grabbing 15-year-old by neck, throwing him to floor of In-and-Out Burger — and it's all caught on video

Commenters who posted reactions under the KSAZ video report showing the brawl were disgusted by it:

"Bunch of future doctors and lawyers," one commenter wrote.

"Did they order it animal style?" another commenter quipped, referencing an In-N-Out Burger serving option.

"Stay in school, kids," another commenter suggested. "This is what happens when you drop out and become a loser. Becoming violent and then running away speaks volumes about your level of education."

"In my day we took it outside," another commenter recalled. "Not in front of women and children."

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