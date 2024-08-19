Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Male, 55, accused of grabbing 15-year-old by neck, throwing him to floor of In-and-Out Burger — and it's all caught on video
August 19, 2024
'Apologize! You don't treat a lady that way!' the suspect is heard saying in the clip.
A 55-year-old male is accused of grabbing a 15-year-old by the neck and throwing him to the floor of an In-and-Out Burger in Loveland, Colorado, earlier this month — and much of the incident was caught on video.
Police said officers arrived at the In-and-Out at 1450 Fall River Drive at 1 a.m. Aug. 4 and spoke to a 15-year-old male who said he and two friends were inside the restaurant splashing water on each other when a woman was accidentally splashed.
The suspect was facing charges of second-degree felony assault-strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse, police said.
Police said "the juvenile male approached her table to apologize when an adult male accompanying the woman suddenly grabbed him, placed both hands around the front and back of his neck, pulled him down to the table and threw him backward onto the floor."
The adult male then is heard telling the teen, "Apologize! You don't treat a lady that way! Say sorry."
Police said the adult male and female left the restaurant before police arrived, and officers spent the next week interviewing witnesses and reviewing videos showing "different views of the incident." Police said witnesses came forward and identified the male suspect while officers confirmed the suspect’s identity after gathering more information and reviewing local records.
Police said they presented the case on Aug. 9 to the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office, and on Aug. 13 a no-bond arrest warrant was issued for Lucas N. Kalisher of Loveland. The suspect was facing charges of second-degree felony assault-strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse, police said. The no-bond designation typically means the suspect cannot be released by paying bail. Kalisher turned himself in to Larimer County Jail the same day the warrant was issued, police said.
The Associated Press reported Friday, Aug. 16, that Kalisher's bail was set at $75,000. His name didn't show up in a jail records check Monday; it appears Kalisher has bonded out of custody. His next court date is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23, the AP said.
