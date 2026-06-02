'We cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life': Trump makes big announcement about WHCD

The president said Tuesday that he has agreed to reschedule the White House Correspondents' Dinner in order to defy the wishes of the man who allegedly tried to assassinate him.

The ritzy event on April 25 ended abruptly after Cole Allen allegedly rushed through a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun, prompting the Secret Service to usher President Donald Trump away.

'This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling.'

Two months later, the president says the event has been rescheduled.

"In a sign of Strength and Fortitude, it was just announced that The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account Tuesday. "This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling."

He went on to say that White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang asked him to speak at the rescheduled dinner and he accepted.

"I don't know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out," he continued. "In any event, it will be a 'HOT' ticket!"

The suspect was captured in the Washington Hilton lobby and charged with a slew of crimes, including the attempted assassination of a president and assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty.

Along with the surveillance video appearing to show Allen rushing into the event with a gun, investigators also discovered a manifesto where the suspect allegedly confessed to planning to kill the president.

RELATED: DOJ releases new video of WHCD shooting to dispel 'friendly fire' rumor

The new location of the dinner will be the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue, a ballroom that the president renovated during his private career before entering office and sold in 2021.

Allen faces life in prison if convicted of the charges.

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