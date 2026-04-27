VIDEO: Trump berates interviewer over suspected WHDC shooter: 'You are a disgrace!'

President Donald Trump reprimanded a "60 Minutes" journalist during his interview for reading the words ascribed to the alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter.

The president discussed the latest assassination attempt against his life with Norah O'Donnell on Sunday but lashed out at her when she quoted suspect Cole Allen's alleged manifesto.

'You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with ... stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated.'

"He appears to reference a motive. In it he writes this, quote: 'Administration officials, they are targets.' And he also wrote this: 'I'm no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.' What's your reaction to that?" asked O'Donnell.

"Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you're horrible people," Trump responded. "Horrible people. Yeah, he did write that. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody."

"Do you think he was referring to you?" asked O'Donnell.

"Excuse me. Excuse me. I'm not a pedophile," the president interrupted.

"You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with ... stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let's say, [Jeffrey] Epstein or other things," he added.

"But I said to myself, 'You know, I'll do this interview, and they'll probably ...' I read the manifesto," Trump continued. "You know, he's a sick person. But you should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I'm not any of those things."

"Mr. President, these are the gunman's words," she replied.

"Excuse me, you shouldn't be reading that on '60 Minutes,'" Trump interrupted. "You're a disgrace. But go ahead. Let's finish the interview."

He added again, "You're disgraceful."

Video of the interaction was posted to social media, where O'Donnell was widely criticized.

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In addition to the alleged manifesto, the suspect also apparently left a large digital footprint stacked with Democratic anti-Trump talking points and even some blatant threats against Trump and his administration.

The president has jump-started his campaign to build the White House ballroom in the wake of the shooting by arguing that it would have far better security protocols than the Washington Hilton, where the shooting took place.

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