'Enough is enough': Melania Trump demands ABC 'take a stand' against 'coward' Jimmy Kimmel

First lady Melania Trump came out swinging against late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel after the latest assassination attempt against her husband.

Kimmel was heavily criticized online after making a joke on Thursday that implied that President Donald Trump might die soon and leave the first lady a widow.

'Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand.'

On Monday, the first lady fired back.

"Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," she wrote in a statement on social media.

"People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him," she added.

"Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand," she concluded. "How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community."

Kimmel made the joke during a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner sketch where he addressed the first lady.

"Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow!" Kimmel said.

Kimmel was previously suspended from his own show after he implied that the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Charlie Kirk was a Trump supporter. He was reinstated after only a few days.

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The first lady was at the White House Correspondents' Dinner when shots rang out and attendees were evacuated from the building. The comments against Kimmel were her first about the shooting.

President Donald Trump told reporters it was a "rather traumatic experience" for the first lady.

"I don't want to say, and people don't like having it said that they were scared, but certainly, I mean, who wouldn't be when you have a situation like that?" he said to CBS News.