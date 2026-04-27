WHCD attendees caught snatching wine bottles off tables amid chaos in aftermath of shooting

The White House Correspondents' Dinner came to an abrupt and premature end Saturday night after shots rang out at the venue.

But the party didn't stop for some attendees.

'Repugnant!'

In the ensuing chaos after gunshots sounded at the Hilton, some dinner attendees decided to grab some souvenirs as most people vacated the scene.

One video has gone viral showing a blonde woman apparently grabbing two bottles of wine off an empty table, sparking an online "scandal" some have dubbed "wine-gate."

RELATED: Stunning new details reveal the 'depraved' motivation of the suspected WHCD shooter

Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

One account that posted the video wrote in a caption: "So, there you have press members STEALING wine bottles: this is who the press is! Repugnant!"

It is not clear whether the woman in the video is a member of the press or another guest. She has not yet been identified.

Another photo from the aftermath of the event went viral, gaining over one million views since its posting on Saturday night.

The photo shows a man in a white tuxedo holding what appears to be two bottles of champagne.

The caption of the post, made by a user named Comfortably Smug, reads, "Bro they are removing the journos from the ballroom and journos are taking all the booze with them two bottles at a time LMAOOOOO."

The White House Correspondents' Dinner was interrupted when a shooter attempted to breach security and opened fire at the venue. One agent, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot and taken to the hospital. The shooter was subdued and taken into custody.

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