Trump says suspect who shot Secret Serviceman at WHCD identified: 'It's always shocking'

President Donald Trump briefed the press Saturday night following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, prompting Secret Service to evacuate the president and other dignitaries from the area.

Trump said a sole gunman rushed Secret Service agents in the lobby of the Washington Hilton, where he shot an agent before being detained. The agent was rushed to the hospital and was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to the president.

Several outlets have reported the shooting suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California.

'I want to live because I want to make this country great.'

"This is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would-be assassin who sought to kill," Trump told reporters.

Trump also released a photo of the suspected gunman being detained in the lobby as well as footage of the assailant rushing past security.

RELATED: Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner following possible gunfire

Law enforcement confirmed that the assailant is in custody, with Trump saying he had "multiple weapons." Trump also said the suspected gunman's apartment in California is being searched.

Officials believe the gunman was acting alone. The motivation has not yet been determined or disclosed.

Trump, who has already survived two assassination attempts, reflected on the political violence waged against him and other politicians, saying, "I want to live because I want to make this country great."

Trump was flanked by various members of his inner circle, including first lady Melania Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

"It's always shocking when something like this happens," Trump said. Trump also confirmed that the dinner will be rescheduled to a later date.

"We’re not going to let anybody take over our society."

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