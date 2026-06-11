‘Terrifying if that is true’: Glenn Beck reveals the chilling reality the Karmelo Anthony trial just exposed

On June 9, Karmelo Anthony, 19, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

He was found guilty in the April 2, 2025, fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a track athlete from a rival high school, during a Frisco Independent School District track meet in Frisco, Texas. Anthony, then a student at Centennial High, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during an altercation.

Anthony’s defense claimed he acted in self-defense, despite Metcalf being unarmed.

While both the prosecution and defense maintained that race played no role in the crime, the story has been heavily racialized publicly due to the fact that Anthony is black, Metcalf was white, and no black jurors were seated.

“They want you to see not the dead boy and the knife and even the testimony. They just want you to see color. They want you to see a black defendant and a white victim. That's it,” says Glenn Beck.

To prove his point, Glenn plays clips from TPUSA frontlines reporter Savanah Hernandez interviewing Anthony supporters outside the courthouse.

In the first clip, she speaks with a black mother.

“If evidence does come out that Karmelo was not in fact fighting for his life when he stabbed and killed Austin Metcalf, do you think that the black community will accept that?” Hernandez asked.

“No, we going to stand by ours regardless,” she said, acknowledging that the trial “is about race.”

Glenn is sickened by this response and argues that it is possible to stand by someone in love without defending objectively evil actions.

“We stay by our kids' side just as God stays by our side when we screw up. He loves us. He's with us. But he requires a penalty,” he says.

He then plays a second clip from Hernandez speaking with a black minister.

“I come out here every Thursday, and we pray for people going to court because we know this is the final frontier of racism, and it’s legalized here,” he said, before adding that he “just [wants] justice done.”

“I believe he's got a good heart. I just think he is misguided ... because people want you to believe that this is just an endless American morality play of systemic racism over and over again,” says Glenn.

“They want you to ignore that Anthony was asked to leave 15 times, that he put his hand into the bag and dared them. He said, ‘I'm not leaving. F you all,’” he continues. “They want outrage; they don't want evidence. Division, not truth.”

As for the jury, Glenn defends it, arguing “a jury of your peers doesn't mean people who look like you.”

“It does mean this: citizens who can set aside their bias — racial, political, cultural — and weigh the evidence with integrity,” he says.

“Perhaps we think that the juror needs to look like us because we don't think people of other color hold the same values, and that is terrifying if that is true,” he continues. “And these voices here that I just played for you make me think that is true.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.