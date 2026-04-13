Masked men open fire after storming into Chick-fil-A; 1 dead, 6 injured; manhunt underway

One person is dead and six others were injured after masked men stormed into a New Jersey Chick-fil-A on Saturday night and opened fire, WNYW-TV reported.

Police said the shooting began around 9 p.m. at the restaurant on Route 22 in Union Township, the station said.

Democrat New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a statement posted to X that 'our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones, and we are hoping for the full recovery of those who were injured.'

Responding officers found seven victims at the scene, WNYW reported, citing the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The six surviving victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover, the station added.

Investigators told WNYW the masked men went behind the restaurant's counter before opening fire.

Dashcam video recorded what appeared to be a masked individual running from the restaurant with a gun.

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Authorities believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence, the station said, adding that officials have not released the identity of the person who was killed, and it remains unclear whether the victims were employees or customers.

The suspects remain at large, and a manhunt is underway, WNYW said.

One worker’s father described the scene as a “war zone," the New York Post reported.

Democrat New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a statement posted to X that "our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones, and we are hoping for the full recovery of those who were injured," WNYW noted.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the public to submit tips by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org — noting that tips resulting in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via Union County Crime Stoppers, the Post reported.

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