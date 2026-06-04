Amnesty International frets about 'racial justice' again — just not for white people

Vickrum Digwa, the Sikh who fatally stabbed and maligned white 18-year-old Henry Nowak in the U.K. in December, was convicted of the teen's murder last week and sentenced on Monday to a minimum of 21 years in prison.

The British public now wants accountability for the police officers who responded to the scene of Nowak's murder — those who reflexively accepted the Sikh's false claim that the dying teen was a racist aggressor, arrested and handcuffed Nowak based on those false accusations, and then dismissed his final pleas.

'They just hate white people.'

Following the release of bodycam footage showing Nowak's undignified death in the custody of members of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary — one of whom has resigned — hundreds of Britons took to the streets of southern England in protest. Politicians, meanwhile, sounded off about the discriminatory policies and practices that lay the groundwork for the teen's mistreatment.

Amnesty International decided to chime in on Tuesday with a tone-deaf statement that critics seized upon as further evidence of the organization's ideological capture and moral bankruptcy.

Rather than condemn the police's treatment of Nowak, Amnesty International — a London-headquartered NGO that is purportedly committed to challenging "injustice wherever it exists," confronting "uncomfortable truths," and pushing for "transformative change, even when it's unpopular or politically inconvenient" — condemned the reactions from right-leaning politicians.

"At a time when hate crimes are rising, and violence and fear are becoming a daily reality for people of colour and migrants, calls for 'cold, hard rage' are completely reckless," stated Amnesty International.

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Britons take to the streets to protest Henry Nowak's treatment at the hands of Southampton police. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

The "cold, hard rage" quote derives from a statement from Reform U.K. Party leader Nigel Farage: "The fear of being called racist was greater than dealing with Henry Nowak's murder. We should respond to this with pure cold rage. Britain's historic way of life is being thrown away."

While acknowledging that Nowak's murder "is an awful tragedy," Amnesty International said that "irresponsible narratives of two-tier policing seek to sow division and fly in the face of decades of evidence of institutional failure within policing and disparities faced by racialised communities. This includes many cases of deaths in police custody for which meaningful steps towards accountability are long overdue."

Amnesty International filed this reality-averse statement under "racial justice."

Charlie Weimers, a Swedish member of the European Parliament, said in response to the NGO's statement, "Amnesty has been morally bankrupt for a long time. A pure left-wing organization."

"Amnesty International lost its moral compass many years ago," wrote former Canadian Defense Minister and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. "Sad that an organization that used to be hugely effective in advocating for prisoners of conscience was coopted to become a boringly predictable voice for the left's omnicause."

Amnesty International has in recent years expanded its advocacy to include championing abortion, pushing climate alarmism, and advancing the cause of LGBT cultural imperialism.

Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec emphasized, "It's not complicated. They just hate white people."

Amnesty International was hardly alone in its effort this week to gaslight the public about two-tier policing in the United Kingdom.

Nigel Farage demanded in parliament on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer "end this divisive practice of two-tier policing and make sure that all British citizens are treated the same."

The leftist prime minister, who briefly expressed horror this week over Nowak's mistreatment by police, responded by saying, "I don't believe there's two-tier policing in this country." He proceeded to accuse Farage of attempting to exploit the tragedy.

While Starmer is evidently keen to pretend the U.K. doesn't practice two-tier policing, the National Police Chiefs' Council has announced it is reviewing its anti-racism guidance that, as currently worded, explicitly calls for treating people differently on the basis of race:

Our commitment to racial equity means producing equality of policing outcomes for people from different ethnic groups by responding to individuals and communities according to their specific needs, circumstances, and experiences, with understanding that these will be racialised and with the aim of reducing harm. It does not mean treating everyone "the same" or being "colour blind" (racial equality).

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