British cop involved in Henry Nowak murder case resigns as fury intensifies over damning arrest footage

Henry Nowak, a white teenager headed for home in the Southampton suburb of Portswood, England, was savagely attacked on Dec. 3 by a knife-wielding Sikh named Vickrum Digwa.

The attacker stabbed Nowak several times, filmed his desperate attempt to flee, and loomed over him as his chest cavity filled with blood. Adding grievous insult to injury, Digwa, joined by members of his family at the scene, falsely told police that his bleeding and crumpled victim was the real aggressor — that Nowak was a racist who attacked him, called him a "Paki," and knocked off his turban.

'A deep line needs to be drawn in the sand.'

Digwa was convicted of murder last week and sentenced on Monday to a minimum of 21 years in prison.

While Digwa will be going away, the scandal surrounding Nowak's death isn't — certainly not after the release of damning body camera footage showing how poorly police treated the teen in his final minutes.

Hundreds of protesters swarmed Southampton Central Police Station on Tuesday carrying English flags and signs that said, "All lives matter," and demanding justice for Nowak, whom police arrested for assault, handcuffed, and treated as a criminal, all on the basis of Digwa's lies.

In addition to reciting the Lord's Prayer, denouncing the police involved in Nowak's arrest, and chanting "Christ is king," some protesters yelled, "I can't breathe" — a phrase the young man apparently said to police nine times before losing consciousness, footage revealed.

RELATED: 'White lives matter': UK erupts over footage of English teen's demise in handcuffs after stabbing by Sikh thug

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Remigration activist Tommy Robinson stressed to his fellow protesters that the public does not want the officers involved to resign "with fully bloody pensions" but to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, which oversees Southampton, confirmed to Blaze News that three of the officers who responded to the scene of Nowak's murder in December are still serving but that one officer has resigned.

The spokesman noted further that the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is investigating the incident, is treating the officers as witnesses, meaning they are "not subject to any restrictions."

The police department complained on social media Tuesday about "the significant spread of misinformation online" and has asked that "people avoid harmful speculation online" while the IOPC investigation is under way.

While Britons took to the streets to signal their displeasure, lawmakers and other officials — confronted with the bloody results of years of woke policies — have roundly condemned the murder and character assassination of Nowak.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for instance, called the body camera footage "harrowing" and noted that "it's absolutely right that the IOPC is looking at this."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch blasted Britain's "race-based laws" and "two-tiered policing."

"The fear of being called racist was greater than dealing with Henry Nowak’s murder," said Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who demanded on Monday that England's attorney general ensure that Digwa can never walk free again. "We should respond to this with pure cold rage."

"Enough is enough — a deep line needs to be drawn in the sand. Talk is weak. Britain needs to say no more, and mean it," wrote Rupert Lowe, the leader of Restore Britain.

In her lengthy response to the scandal, British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood made sure to reassure the public that "everyone in this country is equal before the law," that there can be no justification for vigilante justice, and that the Labour regime "is committed to halving knife crime in this decade."

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