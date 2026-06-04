Karmelo Anthony murder trial: All prospective black jurors dismissed; 1 said he'd have 'hard time putting a brother in jail'

In the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony — who was 17 when authorities charged him with murdering high school star athlete and fellow 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in a stabbing at a Frisco, Texas, track meet in April 2025 — the prosecution dismissed all prospective black jurors before 12 jurors and six alternates finally were selected Wednesday, KTVT-TV reported.

The prosecution argued that the circumstances surrounding the crime are "race-neutral" and a diverse panel of jurors isn't needed, the station said, adding that Judge John Roach overruled the objection. Anthony is black; Metcalf was white.

'This is close enough to home that I'm not confident that I could be completely fair.'

The juror pool began with 589 prospective jurors, the station said, which was narrowed down after prosecutors and defense attorneys vetted them, KTVT said.

When prosecutors asked prospective jurors if media coverage of the case led them to form opinions, several responded that it had; the station said one replied, "I don't know if it's going to affect me, but I can't tell you those thoughts are not inside my head."

Another prospective juror who identified as an educator in the Frisco Independent School District — where Anthony and Metcalf both attended different high schools — said "this is close enough to home that I'm not confident that I could be completely fair," KTVT reported.

Prospective jurors also were asked if Anthony's race and age would influence their judgment, and one potential juror whom prosecutors identified as African-American said he would "have a hard time putting a brother in jail," the station added.

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KTVT said Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, plans to argue that his client stabbed Metcalf, who was unarmed, in self-defense after an altercation.

The station said prospective jurors also were asked if they would hold it against Anthony if he didn't testify, and one prospective juror acknowledged that "silence is deafening; it matters. It's difficult to ignore."

KTVT said several prospective jurors were annoyed at Howard for asking them, "How do you feel about the country's immigration policies?"

The station said some of them refused to answer, noting that the subject is irrelevant.

The prosecution and the defense were each allowed to dismiss 10 prospective jurors, KTVT said, adding that the 12 jurors and six alternates were seated just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Opening statements are scheduled to commence Thursday morning, the station said.

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