Blaze News original: ​'Austin Metcalf got exactly what he deserved — point blank, period': Karmelo Anthony defenders go viral

As the case heats up against Karmelo Anthony — the 17-year-old charged with murdering Texas high school star athlete Austin Metcalf earlier this month in connection with the fatal stabbing at a Frisco track meet — something else has been playing out apart from the legal and investigative aspects.

There's been no shortage of beliefs expressed on social media concerning how the case should conclude. Indeed, many believe Anthony should go to prison for a very long time. Prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty or life without parole for juveniles, however, due to a 2005 Supreme Court ruling, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis told WFAA-TV.

But others on social media are defending Anthony, saying he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense and should be freed. Indeed, a judge on Monday granted Anthony house arrest and reduced his bond from $1 million to $250,000. Also as of Monday, the GiveSendGo fundraising page for Anthony eclipsed $415,000 after topping $250,000 early last week.

Whether or not Anthony's release from jail is a first step toward a not-guilty verdict remains to be seen, but there is a growing number of folks who would seem to love nothing better.

One X user — in a post that has attracted 1.2 million views — predicted that "Karmelo Anthony will be a free young man soon." The user based the prediction on a now-apparently deleted TikTok video included in the post from an individual who claimed that a Texas male recently was given just 30 days in jail and 10 years probation after fatally stabbing a friend amid mutual combat.

The reason for the seemingly lenient sentence, according to the video creator, is because in Texas, if you're legally allowed to be in a given place, you can use deadly force to protect yourself from serious bodily injury — and that Anthony was legally allowed to be at the track meet.

"Maybe we should train people to not put their hands on people," the video creator also said, adding "control your urges; control this neanderthal, territorial bulls**t."

Another X user — in a post that has attracted over 773,000 views — pointed out a video by a white male who defends Anthony and supports his innocence. And what did the X user say about Anthony's white supporter? "See, this cracka gets it. Karmelo Anthony is innocent — free him!"

An X post with over 683,000 views insists that Anthony "is an exceptional, upstanding, suburban, young teen boy. He is an honor roll student, works an honest job, and he's a hero! If we allow them to paint this teenage boy as some Thug or reckless 'YN,' we failed, and no Black boy in America is safe!"

A post in defense of Anthony — containing numerous unproven allegations — managed to attract nearly 330,000 views, and another X user — in a post that has pulled in 329,000 views — wrote that "Kyle Rittenhouse can be 17 with an AR-15, Karmelo Anthony CAN'T be 17 with a knife. Make it make sense."

Another X poster who pulled in nearly 288,000 views claimed that students who were at the fatal stabbing said Metcalf "beat up" Anthony "at a party a week prior over a girl" — despite witnesses telling police that Anthony and Metcalf, in fact, did not know each other.

Then, there are those who have called Anthony an "American hero" (123,000 views) and even claimed an image of an infant wearing KKK attire is Metcalf's "baby photo" (84,000 views).

That's already a lot of claims reaching a lot of eyes — and well before those who actually matter in the case bring evidence and testimony.

But the latter posts are nothing compared to the ones coming up. The following is a breakdown of five of the most viral social media takes defending Anthony:

Female in viral clip declares that 'Austin Metcalf got exactly what he deserved — point blank, period' Perhaps the most-viewed and controversial reaction in support of Anthony is a 51-second viral video showing a female — with the words "Free Karmelo" superimposed over her forehead — declaring that Metcalf "got exactly what he deserved — point blank, period." The following is the entirety of her spoken statement: Y'all not gonna make me believe or feel any kind of sympathy for Austin Metcalf at all. He put his hands on that young man when he should've kept them hands to himself. When the young man told him, 'Touch me and see, you [better] not touch me,' that meant that 'I don't want you in my space, I don't want you touching me.' Rosa Park[s] days is [sic] over. You cannot think that you can move somebody out of a seat that you don't own and think that it's gonna be OK. And you can't determine how I'm gonna retaliate on you when [you] put your hands on me in an aggressive manner. Austin Metcalf got exactly what he deserved — point blank, period. It's time out for feelin' sorry for somebody['s] feelings or feelin' emotional about somebody['s] feelings. Austin Metcalf should've kept his damn hands to himself — point blank, period. The identity of the female in the video is not clear, but the clip can be found in numerous spots on social media. The X post from End Wokeness featuring the video has received 5.2 million views since April 8. Some responses to her take include the following: "How do you fix this kind of sociopathy?" one commenter wondered.

"Disgusting crap," another user declared. "If we are now in a place of defending murder, what’s next[?]"

"She wasn't there," another commenter noted. "She wasn't a witness. She doesn't know the facts. So what is she talking about??" Not all of the commenters pushed back against the female in the video, however. One person posted the following reaction: "I wouldn’t say he got what he deserved, but a very valuable lesson was learned for others. For every action, there’s a reaction. 'Touch me and see what happens.' He f**ked around and found out."

Chilling video shows smiling female speaking softly while warning viewers, 'Keep your motherf**king hands to yourself' — and as children are heard playing in background Another viral video featuring another unidentified female defending Anthony is rather chilling. She smiles and speaks softly as she warns viewers, "Keep your motherf**king hands to yourself" — all while children are heard playing in the background. The following is the entirety of her unsettling spoken statement: Keep your hands to yourself ... keep your motherf**king hands to yourself. Yeah. Why should I have to tell you over and over again to f**k around and find out? ... Keep your motherf**king hands to yourself. 'Why he brought a knife to the school? ... Oh, he was lookin' to go there to murder.' Y'all motherf**kers trying to act like y'all purposely tryin' to misunderstand the situation when you see it clear as day like we all do. Hmm. He ain't went there to stab no whole school up. He ain't went there to stab no whole track meet up — like y'all go there to shoot a whole school up. Yeah, he had [a knife] for protection; anything can happen — just like anything happened that day! That's why he had it. It tells you right there. Mmm hmm. Yeah. I can't even stroll good without hearing that sound. Y'all know the sound. When you're black, you're never really lonely. 'Cuz there's always a person all up in your business. Yeah. Mmm hmm. Now let's ask the realest question of 'em all: Why that boy feel entitled to go over there and put his hands on somebody else? Hmm? Why? If the parents was there like they claimin' to be, and the mom that's on TV [crying] her eyes out, why didn't she step up and get up and say, 'Hey baby, you can't be over here. You should find your own original tent.' I've ran track. They've been doing this for the longest, the same way. Kids are spread out everywhere. I have a niece that does it. Mmm hmm. Keep your hands to yourself. When I was in my yard the other day minding my business [someone asked] why me and my baby in the sun in our own yard. Like I told her, 'I ain't answerin' no questions. If you step in this yard, you'll be the next bitch to find out.' The video is part of an April 8 X post from Unlimited L's, and it has received 4.8 million views so far. Here are some responses to the video: "Her attitude and demeanor during her entitled rant is enough to just piss you off," one commenter stated.

"I don’t like to typically wish misery upon people, but this lady needs to have karma come knocking at her door. I hope she is humbled in some way shape or form. If not, I hope she feels an influx of misery. She is everything wrong with this world, absolute scumbag!" another user declared.

"She is recording this while little kids are playing next to her smh," another commenter observed.

"The spirit coming out of this is evil — just murderously evil," another user wrote. "I feel like I'm listening to a demon talking through her, and it's practically licking its lips."

Bishop Talbert Swan blasts those who believe Karmelo Anthony should go to prison — and brings up race in the process: 'I wonder whyTE' Bishop Talbert Swan Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Bishop Talbert Swan — who has been covered more than a few times by Blaze News over the years — offered the following April 6 reaction to the Anthony-Metcalf controversy: "Y’all said 17-yr-old Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in killing two people with an AR-15 because he felt threatened. 17-yr-old Karmelo Anthony was defending himself when he killed Austin Metcalf with a knife, and y’all think he deserves to go to prison. I wonder whyTE." Swan has just over 216,000 X followers, and his above X post attracted 2.1 million views. As you can imagine, Swan's racially charged take was met with just a bit of hostility: "Are you really this stupid or are you just pretending?" one commenter asked.

"Are you f**king serious?" another user remarked before declaring Swan's take as "one of the most delusional" and that he "should be ashamed" to refer to himself as a "bishop."

"I'm pretty sure there's a special place in hell for people who stoke racial hatred under the guise of religion... you damn false prophet!" another commenter declared.

"Throwing gasoline on the race fire. As usual," another user wrote. Swan posted a separate but similar April 6 X reaction, which has drawn 653,000 views: "White folks out here asking why Karmelo Anthony had a knife but had no problem with 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse having an AR-15 that he wasn’t licensed to carry."

'Racist people' assume Anthony 'must not have had his father in his life,' that his dad must be a 'no-good person to raise this thug,' video creator says. Then, she declares Metcalf, his twin brother came from 'a broken home.' Another video from yet another unidentified female asserts that "racist people" assume Anthony "must not have had his father in his life, and his father must be a deadbeat, no-good person to raise this thug, and that he must be livin' in the hood and not livin' good." The female on the video is surrounded by what she says are photos of Anthony's "very middle, upper-class family" that include "his father, his mother, and his siblings"; she adds that the family has been together "for over 17 years." "Interesting," she continues. "Because I think a lot of racist people were saying that [Anthony] didn't come from a loving family, and that his father was probably in prison or a loser and had abandoned him when he was young because of the stereotypes that you guys hear about black people — 'the black father must not have been in the home.' Well, it seems like his father loves him very much, and it seems like he was raised a good, young man — whether you guys like it or not. But you know who came from a broken home? The Metcalf boys came from a broken home because their parents aren't together. ... I wonder how coming from a home where the parents aren't together ... would have affected the twins? Hmm. I wonder." A clip of Anthony practicing with his football team ends the video. The female's video appears in a post from a different X user who prefaces the clip by saying, "Karmelo was raised in a stable two-parent home, unlike the Metcalf twins, who came from a broken household. Given the circumstances, the stabbing was clearly an act of self-defense — and self-defense is not a crime." The post has received 1.5 million views.

