Father of fatally stabbed HS star athlete says suspect got mad after being told he was in wrong place, being asked to move

The grieving father of a 17-year-old high school star athlete who was stabbed to death at a Wednesday morning track meet in Frisco, Texas, said his son's killer got angry after being told he was in the wrong place and being asked to move.

"I'm not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet, and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. The guy was in the wrong place, and they asked him to move, and he bowed up. This is murder," Jeff Metcalf told KXAS-TV in the aftermath. "You know what, I already forgive this person. Already. God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family."

'I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital.'

Frisco police told KXAS they arrested and charged 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony with the murder of Austin Metcalf. Police added to the station that Anthony's bond hadn't been set, and it's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police told KXAS they were called to Kuykendall Stadium around 10 a.m. after a 17-year-old stabbed a 17-year-old during a confrontation. Despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel — including CPR and the administration of blood — Austin Metcalf died, the station said.

Jeff Metcalf told KXAS his son didn't know the student who attacked him and that Austin's identical twin brother, Hunter, not only saw the stabbing but also tried to stop the bleeding. You can view KXAS's video report here.



"I tried to whip around as fast as I could," a teary-eyed Hunter told WFAA-TV. "I looked at my brother, and I'm not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him." You can view WFAA's video report here.

Hunter told WFAA he held his brother until first responders started attempting resuscitation.

Jeff Metcalf added to KXAS that Hunter "was holding on to [Austin], trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother's arms. I rushed up there, and I saw him on the gurney, and I could tell — they said he wasn't breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it's God's plan, I don't understand it, but they weren't able to save him. This is murder."

Hunter — who's just a few minutes younger than Austin — added to WFAA: "I always looked up to him. He was a big brother even though we're the same age."

Hunter added to WFAA that Austin was a peacemaker and that all his friends loved him.

Austin was a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was voted MVP of the football team, and ran track, the Dallas News said. Jeff Metcalf noted to KXAS that Austin also had a 4.0 grade-point average and had big plans for the future: "He was loved by many. He was a leader."

The Metcalf family started a GoFundMe to help cover costs for Austin's funeral and to help Hunter with counseling and school, KXAS said.

As for the suspect, WFAA said Anthony played football in the secondary for Centennial High School and indicated on social media pages that he'd been offered scholarships to play football for several smaller schools.

A Frisco ISD spokesperson said that moments after the stabbing, the stadium was immediately secured, the meet was suspended, and all students were returned to their home campuses "with expediency," KXAS reported, adding that more than 100 students from eight schools were taking part in the 11-5A championship district track meet.

Frisco police said that anyone with information about what happened at the track meet should call the police department's emergency line at 972-292-6010 or submit a tip using Tip411 by texting the message FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.

