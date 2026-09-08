Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer appeals directly to Trump after mistrial — but there's a major problem

The attorney for Lindsay Clancy is begging the most powerful man on the planet to intercede on behalf of his client.

On Friday, Judge William Sullivan of Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts declared a mistrial in Clancy's case after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict about whether to hold her criminally responsible in the deaths of her three children. Her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, did not deny that she strangled the three children but argued that she acted out of postpartum psychosis and overmedication rather than criminal malice.

'Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady, the type of person she is, what she's been through.'

The case has captivated the nation, and even President Donald Trump weighed in on it. "She did a horrible, horrible thing. Can't be worse," he said shortly after the mistrial was declared, adding that there will be a "price to pay."

"It's going to be mental institution or jail or something."

During the trial, Reddington described Clancy as "one heck of a mother" who "loved her children." Outside of court, he claimed that "she's very concerned about women's rights" and "the fact that women are pretty much marginalized."

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz has not yet announced whether the case will be retried.

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On Tuesday, Reddington appeared with George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" and indicated that he might be willing to entertain a plea deal:

I'm willing to listen to Tim. I've known Tim for 30 years. He's a very hard-charging prosecutor, a conservative gentleman. I hope, however, after sitting through this trial and seeing the evidence that was presented from the government as well as from the defense that he would revisit that issue and hopefully would be able to work something out that would be acceptable to both sides.

Reddington also called upon Trump to step in and "pardon" Lindsay Clancy:

I'd like to say that perhaps Donald Trump, who felt compelled to speak out about this case, may very well, Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady, the type of person she is, what she's been through, and consider a pardon.

It is unclear how Trump might be able to pardon Clancy, even if she is convicted.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts charged Clancy, not the federal government. If Cruz decides to retry the case or reach a plea deal, it will still be a state case and not a federal one, so all pardoning powers will rest with the governor of Massachusetts.

Blaze News reached out to the White House and to the office of Gov. Maura Healey (D) for comment.

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