Mamdani's taxpayer-funded communist propaganda machine EXPOSED

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration has cultivated a network of social media influencers to amplify his policies online, and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is warning that it follows a pattern seen in failing socialist movements throughout history.

“I regret to inform you ... that the Muslim commie mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has been rolling out his next phase of this communist takeover plan. And you now, I’m just going to predict it’s not going to go well,” Gonzales says.

Mamdani has begun implementing his city-run grocery stores, which Gonzales notes will “effectively run real grocery stores out of business.”

“He’s like, ‘We’re pricing everything lower.’ Real grocery stores can’t do that. It’s only the government. It’s only the government that when they’re playing with someone else’s money, when they’re playing with your money, they can do things like that,” she says.

“And then once you’ve got that, once you’ve got that government control, well, a real communist wants to control the way that people think. And so as we’ve seen time and time again in all these other communist countries, they have to control the airwaves,” she continues.

And Mamdani, Gonzales says, “has done this quite masterfully.”

“He’s turning up the communist propaganda machine,” she explains, noting that the Columbia Journalist Review first exposed Mamdani for recruiting “a bunch of TikTokers and social media influencers to get his message out.”

“They created this Signal group, and the Signal group gets all the talking points from the socialist overlords,” she says.

The group receives talking points and clips they’re instructed to use in their posts.

“America is fighting for its life right now. Meanwhile, New York City is just living in Zohran Mamdani’s Disney Channel movie, 'Mayor of Uncontrollable Joy.' I’m not like jealous or anything though,” one TikTok influencer said in a video.

“Luckily Republicans are freaking out because there are mini-Mamdani’s popping up all over the country,” she said.

“You deserve hope-core everywhere, not just New York,” she added.

“These people are getting paid for it,” Gonzales says.

And according to an expose from the New York Post, it’s getting funded by the taxpayers.

“The taxpayers are paying for good messaging and PR for their mayor. Now, money is always bad to these communists. You hear about all this dark money: 'dark money, evil billionaires, evil trillionaire, Elon Musk.' It’s always bad unless you can use other people's cash to push your communist agenda,” Gonzales says.

“And by the way, this is not like a small amount of money that we’re talking about. Some of these people are getting paid up to $20,000 to do this,” she adds.

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