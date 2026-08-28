MILLIONS worth of METH seized in leek shipment at US-Mexico border, CBP says

A massive shipment of methamphetamine allegedly being smuggled into the U.S. was seized by federal authorities, according to a statement to Blaze News.

The contraband was seized from a shipment of leeks being transported across the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on Saturday, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Department.

'The efforts of our CBP officers continue to be illustrated with massive disruptions of smuggling attempts at our international crossings.'

CBP officers had referred a tractor-trailer traveling from Reynosa in Mexico to secondary inspection on the bridge.

The inspection with nonintrusive equipment found anomalies in the shipment, and a canine indicated the odor of narcotics.

That led to a physical inspection that discovered 95 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,204.82 lbs. concealed inside the shipment.

The CBP estimated the value of the alleged methamphetamine to be $10,750,000.

"Our officers continue to be on a streak of success," said Carlos Rodriguez, the port director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. "The efforts of our CBP officers continue to be illustrated with massive disruptions of smuggling attempts at our international crossings."

Homeland Security Investigation special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the leeked meth, and the Office of Field Operations seized the narcotics as well as the vehicle.

Earlier in August, $634,000 worth of cocaine was seized at the same port, CBP told Blaze News.

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"Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate," said the CBP in a statement to Blaze News, "the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come."

An estimated $50 billion worth of trade is transported across the massive international corridor.

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