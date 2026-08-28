Josh Howerton launches new initiative to repair families and communities in Texas and across the globe

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is home to nearly 8.5 million souls. Despite being the largest population center in one of the nation's most conservative states, the societal problems facing the rest of the nation plague the area as well. Divorce, single parenthood, drug addiction, poverty both spiritual and material, and loneliness are rampant. Now a Dallas area pastor who is one of the fastest growing voices in the Christian world is launching a new campaign, in conjunction with his church, to repair families and communities in Texas and across the globe.

Lakepointe Church pastor and host of the "Live Free" podcast available at BlazeTV Josh Howerton announced the plan to his congregation in a multi-campus vision night Thursday.

'And they that shall be of thee shall build the old waste places: thou shalt raise up the foundations of many generations; and thou shalt be called, The repairer of the breach, The restorer of paths to dwell in.' - Isaiah 58:12

According to a press release Lakepointe released Thursday, the initiative takes inspiration from the exhortation in Isaiah 58:12 to be “the repairer of the breach, the restorer of streets to dwell in.”

The program is described as "a two-year discipleship initiative aimed squarely at the gaps in families, in North Texas communities, and around the world."

The initiative has five goals, according to the press release:

Strengthening households through deeper discipleship

Investing in the discipleship of our children, students, and families navigating special needs

Serving the North Texas cities where our congregation lives

Translating the Bible into new languages with ministry partners overseas

Carrying the gospel inside American prisons

Howerton joined Blaze Media earlier in August by bringing his popular podcast "Live Free."

"We often say we're a kite caught in a hurricane of grace. North Texas is experiencing explosive growth, and that fast growth gives us an opportunity to make a difference in neighborhoods, in schools, in families," said senior executive pastor Tim Smith.

The initiative aims to put the Scripture into the hands of 1.5 million people who have never had access to it in their native regional language before. Lakepointe is funding a translation of the New Testament for that group in northern India, a region that has seen high immigration to North Texas.

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The initiative will also endeavor to bring the Gospel to 1.2 million incarcerated men and women in every prison in the U.S. through a partnership with God Behind Bars Ministry.

A sermon series focused on the initiative begins October 17-18 along with 21 Days of Prayer and will culminate on Commitment Weekend on November 14 and 15 when Pastor Howerton will exhort the congregation to go into "The Breach" with him.