Trump renames Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' in jab at Canada over trade war

President Donald Trump has followed through on his threat to rename Lake Ontario as his trade war with Canada continues.

The president lambasted Canadian officials after they rejected a trade deal and responded with reciprocal tariffs to Trump's newest tariffs.

'Maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we’ll change them both.'

The president signed an executive order changing the lake's name to "Lake America" on Thursday.

"We’re going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario effective immediately to Lake America," he said to reporters.

"We filed all of the necessary papers, documents, [and] everything else. We’ve notified all of the various people you have to notify," he added.

The president previously changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" shortly after he retook office.

"If you think about it, we have a gulf, now we have a lake, now all we need is an ocean," Trump joked. "Maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we’ll change them both."

While Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has tried to match the president's rhetoric, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has fired back against the U.S. with excessive threats.

"He can kiss my ass as far as I'm concerned," said Ford. "We need to throw everything and the kitchen sink at him. He's arrogant, he's cocky."

Ford has threatened to cut off electricity and minerals that Canada provides for the northern U.S. states.

"I’ll cut them off," he added. "You won’t get a grain of sand out of Ontario."

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The lake encompasses 7,340 square miles but is the smallest of the Great Lakes.

Canada is the second-largest trading partner to the U.S., behind Mexico in the top spot and ahead of China.