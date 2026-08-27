Bizarre 'Mean Girls' video from socialist Democrat in Oklahoma goes viral

The first democratic socialist to win a primary in Oklahoma's history is getting some unwanted attention after a bizarre "burn book" video from her past resurfaced.

The video, posted last September, is a spoof of a scene from the movie "Mean Girls" where a crazed teenager cuts out a picture of her social foe and pastes it into a book with a mocking statement.

'Are they mocking mental illness or promoting it? Why would they do this?'

N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, the candidate for one of two Oklahoma seats in the U.S. Senate, casts herself in the role of the unhinged, hysterical teenager but holds up a photo of Markwayne Mullin, who was a senator from Oklahoma at the time.

Republicans resurfaced the video to give voters a taste of Thomas' socialist hysteria.

"These people are cray-cray," replied Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

"The Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma. Seems totally normal and stable," responded the popular Libs of TikTok account.

"This is a candidate for the United States Senate. Care to guess her party affiliation?" said actor James Woods.

"Honestly just expecting scenes like this to be 3 of the 4 nights of the DNC in 2028," replied commentator Scott Jennings.

"For US SENATE!??! What the actual f**k is going on at the DNC?? Senate seats are very important, this isn’t just a local council seat. For the love of God someone explain the absolute lunacy at the DNC right now," said another detractor.

"So, someone stands filming for the girl to walk in, she acts like a moron, then post this to social media. Are they mocking mental illness or promoting it? Why would they do this?" said another critic.

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"We are getting to the point where many democrat candidates are just people who should be in mental institutions or jail," read another critic.

The video appears to still be on the TikTok account for Thomas, but the account has been restricted from most viewers.

Thomas won the Democratic primary despite being vastly outspent by the establishment candidate. She is facing Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) for the Senate seat after Mullin left to run the Department of Homeland Security.

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