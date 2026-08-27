Still OK with a candidate who calls Sharia criticism ‘white supremacy’?

Vice President JD Vance just put a spotlight on Abdul El-Sayed and his real priorities — and the Michigan Democrat Senate candidate wasn’t happy about it.

“It’s sometimes actually hard to understand what do these modern Democrats actually stand for. But look what they say. Pay close attention, and they’ll leave these little hints of what they actually care about,” Vance said.

“El-Sayed, this guy running for Senate in Michigan, he once argued, not too long ago, that criticisms of Sharia law were rooted in white supremacy,” he continued.

"I’d love to go back in time and tell my papaw that there’s a man who claims to stand for working people who says, ‘Not only should we have Sharia law, but if you criticize it, you’re a white supremacist.’ That’s not my papaw’s Democrat Party, my friends,” he added.

El-Sayed responded to the criticism in a post on X, “So do we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no ...”

Executive producer of "Pat Gray Unleashed," Keith Malinak, points out that this isn’t the first time El-Sayed has spoken about Usha Vance.

“‘What do you think is going through Usha’s head when he talks?’ ... ‘She’s like, damn, I have to sleep with him.’ Another quote. ‘I guess she’s pregnant, so something is happening,’” Malinak says, quoting El-Sayed.

“Another quote, he referred to Vance’s ‘brown kids’ ... and the ‘awkward conversation that Vance is going to have to have with them about hating people who are different,’” he continues.

“I mean, this guy is so obsessed with JD Vance’s family,” he adds.

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