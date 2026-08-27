America’s young are being recruited into socialism — one dance party at a time

Earlier this month, the Democtatic Socialists of America threw a “Y2K Prom” in Los Angeles, pitching it with a straight face: “Do you hate capitalism, but love to dress up?”

The irony of charging up to $40 a ticket for anti-capitalist role-play is almost too easy to laugh at. While a room full of socialists discovering ticket markup is objectively hilarious, the event shouldn't be dismissed as a joke.

Conservatives cannot win this battle by simply shouting historical facts at 20-year-olds at a podium.

That’s because it offers a window into a much bigger problem.

Nationwide playbook

The recent prom is part of a nationwide playbook for leftist indoctrination. Across the country, DSA-aligned groups host book clubs, communist-friendly summer camps, "queer movie nights," and free clothing swaps. They hijack normal social spaces and turn them into political pipelines.

First, they offer community and entertainment. Next, they teach youth to blame capitalism for every personal problem. Finally, they turn those kids into foot soldiers who march, canvass, and vote the next lunatic into office. The left understands that capturing youth culture means capturing America's future, one dance party at a time.

Those sipping punch at these gatherings rarely pause to consider the savagery they are embracing. In the Soviet Union, the 1932 Holodomor starved nearly 4 million Ukrainians to death in the name of collective “progress.” Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward in 1958 managed to exterminate roughly 45 million Chinese citizens through sheer economic idiocy and central planning.

Yet today, a 22-year-old armed with an iPhone and a liberal arts degree considers it a human rights violation that people actually have to prove their worth once they leave the insulated incubator of higher education.

Disguising brutality

Modern socialism disguises its brutality with talk of fairness and equity. The old pitch promised equal opportunity, which required actual work and personal responsibility. Equity tosses individual merit into the gulag, favoring mandated outcomes and systematically penalizing anyone who dares to excel. It’s the ultimate political embodiment of tall poppy syndrome, dedicated to decapitating high achievers so the rest of the garden feels better about blooming late or never blooming at all.

The entire apparatus relies on the concept of eternal victimhood. Socialism is the official philosophy of the entitled and the lazy, providing a convenient intellectual cover for those who refuse to take control of their own destinies. When a person fails to pay rent on time, capitalism gets the blame. When a career stalls, systemic oppression gets the credit. The ideology replaces individual pride with a perpetual stream of excuses. It tells a young adult that his shortcomings are never his fault and that the neighbor down the street owes him a living simply for existing.

This is precisely what makes the summer camps, the dance parties, and the Y2K proms so insidious. In a relaxed social setting, far removed from the sterile classroom environment, the subtext is far easier to instill. It equates tyranny with good times, good music, and moral superiority. The socialism Gen Z worships owes less to Karl Marx and far more to Zohran Mamdani. And while the New York mayor radiates all the raw masculinity of an oat milk latte, Gen Z absolutely adores him for it.

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Utopian dance party

Redistribution sounds fantastic to a generation conditioned to receive participation trophies for showing up to seventh-grade soccer practice. The illusion falls apart the moment the government runs out of other people's money to redistribute. At that point, the utopian dance party ends, leaving behind empty grocery store shelves and widespread rationing. The promise of free health care and subsidized housing morphs into a mandatory queue for bread in the dead of winter.

But democratic socialists are having a moment, largely because they actually understand the modern digital landscape. Their activists craft viral TikTok clips. They run sophisticated social media campaigns. Leftist organizers show up where young people hang out, offering a sense of belonging, even if that belonging is rooted in mutual resentment and economic suicide.

Conservatives cannot win this battle by simply shouting historical facts at 20-year-olds at a podium. Blasting socialism on cable news panel shows accomplishes nothing when the targeted demographic streams content on phones.

Right-leaning movements need better ideas, better messaging, and actual cultural spaces that appeal to young Americans. The defense of free markets, personal liberty, and individual achievement must sound energetic, daring, and fundamentally superior to the dreary alternative of state control.

Self-reliance builds genuine strength, while externalizing failure ensures permanent weakness. Securing the future requires proving that creating value through hard enterprise beats nursing grievances at an overpriced vintage prom. But if conservatives ever hope to win that fight, they first need to step onto the battlefield the left actually occupies.