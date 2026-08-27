Welcome to Britain. Please don't rape us.

It’s official: diversity is not strength. At least not here in the U.K.

The recent publication of a Home Office document reminding asylum-seekers that rape, child abuse, and female genital mutilation are not accepted in our country is a tacit admission from the managerial class that the mass importation of people from backward countries meant bringing backward values to our shores.

Around the same time the brochure appeared, two Afghan migrants were convicted of raping a woman at knifepoint in a park in east London.

For those of us who have spent years writing about immigration and migrant crime, this realization is hardly news. And one suspects it's no surprise to the heavily credentialed ideological clones who staff the civil service.

Keep calm and carry on

There is something quintessentially British about trying to correct human behavior through a strongly worded public statement.

“Now look here, chaps. We’ve noticed a significant number of your tribe engaging in some rather brutish behavior. It’d be remiss of me not to bring this up. I’ve had a word with some of the boys, and if you don’t mind, it’d be awfully nice if you could stop.”

For centuries, British political thinking has conformed to this Victorian notion — that given the right script and a decent education, even the most unrepentant savage can be reformed into a productive, law-abiding citizen.

This is nothing more than progressivism dressed in the robes of 19th-century colonial paternalism. Believing that those who commit savage and barbaric practices can magically shed such vile and antiquated customs simply through exposure to Western values is an act of naivety so staggering it defies belief.

Sickening surge

Between 2021 and 2024, the number of foreign nationals convicted of sexual offenses surged by 62% — compared to 39% for British citizens. By 2025, foreign nationals accounted for one in seven sexual offense convictions, roughly 14% of the total.

When broken down by specific demographics, the disparities become even more alarming. Police data indicates that Afghan nationals are 22 times more likely to be convicted of sexual offenses than their British counterparts, with Eritreans following closely behind. Looking at these figures, one can only deduce that the British state hates its own citizens.

Since 2018, roughly 200,000 migrants have arrived in Britain on small boats, with a mere 4% ever returned. The rest are dispersed nationwide, disproportionately housed in poorer communities.

RELATED: Pakistani cousin marriage has no place in UK

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Under siege

Protests recently erupted in Piddington, a small rural village in Oxfordshire with a population of 400, over proposals to house 1,250 asylum-seekers in a nearby former military base. Lacking basic infrastructure — the village does not even have a shop or a pub — residents expressed concerns over safety, with parents terrified that they will not be able to let their children play outside. So great was their anger, fear, and frustration that villagers held a symbolic referendum voting to secede from the United Kingdom.

The Piddingtons of our country have every reason to be worried. In Epping, furious locals took to the streets outside the Bell Hotel after Hadush Kebatu, an Ethiopian asylum-seeker staying at the facility, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old schoolgirl within days of arriving in the town. Due to the escalating tension with the local community, the asylum-seekers were eventually relocated — though not before the High Court initially ruled they must stay.

Around the same time the brochure appeared, two Afghan migrants were convictedof raping a woman at knifepoint in a park in east London. Just months earlier, an Afghan asylum-seeker who arrived on a small boat was sentenced to 10 years after raping a 13-year-old girl in Nottingham.

In December 2025, two 17-year-old Afghan migrants were given 10-year custodial sentences for the rape of a 15-year-old girl. The court described the case as "horrific." One of the attackers held his hand over her mouth while the other filmed the attack on his mobile phone. They entered the U.K. just a few months earlier.

In March 2026, Ahmad Mulakhil, another Afghan asylum-seeker, was jailed for 15 years after abducting a 12-year-old girl and filming himself raping her — sparking riots in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Travel warning

You will excuse me if I doubt that a document informing asylum-seekers about the legal age of consent will do anything to stop these monsters. We have imported these "customs" along with the people who bring them.

In Afghanistan, Bacha bazi (boy play) is defended by warlords as an ancient custom; in reality it is institutionalized pedophilia. In Iraq, Shia Islam allows the marriage of girls as young as 9. One of the highest rates of female genital mutilation — as high as 98% — is found in Somalia, the country of origin for many immigrants to the U.K. In Pakistan, marriage between first cousins remains commonplace, contributing to disproportionately high rates of inherited genetic disorders.

When Britain imports large numbers of people from societies where such practices remain common or tolerated, it inevitably imports some of the attitudes that sustain them. Indeed, the British government itself warns citizens traveling in these countries that they may encounter laws and social customs profoundly at odds with British norms. The curious assumption of our immigration regime is that those differences become irrelevant when the direction of travel is reversed.