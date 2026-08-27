The loyalty gap that fueled Andrew Tate's rise among young men

Andrew Tate may say some “true” things — as BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey admits — but she warns that the manosphere he boasts is not the right path for young men to follow, calling it a “sinful reaction to feminism.”

And Nick Freitas couldn’t agree with Stuckey more.

“I think there’s two things that we have to recognize whenever we talk about what we might call the manosphere,” Freitas tells Stuckey on “Relatable.”

“Andrew Tate, Justin Waller, some of these other guys … the first thing we need to recognize is the reason why they resonated so much with young men was not simply because all these guys have admirable accomplishments in their own right, along with a lot of other problematic things,” he says.

“But they tend to be strong. They tend to be wealthy. And they tend to, you know, women tend to be attracted to them,” he continues, noting that a young man “without a spiritual basis” will be drawn to this image.

And those young men will also feel a sense of loyalty to men like Andrew Tate, as they feel like he was “sticking up for them when nobody else would.”

“Men associate loyalty with love,” Freitas says.

“And so a lot of young men look at guys like Andrew Tate and they say, ‘That guy had my back when none of you people in the church were mentioning any of this. And now the first time you want to come up and talk about the problems with masculinity, you want to bash Andrew Tate, the one guy that had my back,'” he explains.

“And so the way I think we need to approach something like that is certainly not by excusing what I believe is disastrous, sinful, and ultimately not genuinely masculine behavior,” he continues. “But I think we need to recognize the source of the problem and from whence it comes.”

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