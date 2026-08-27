Israeli settler who savagely attacked Catholic nun couldn't help himself, court rules

An Israeli judge concluded on Wednesday that while Yona Simcha Schreiber was apparently the man behind the savage attack on a French Catholic nun in Jerusalem on April 28, he just couldn't help himself.

Footage released by police appears to show Schreiber, a 36-year-old settler from the West Bank wearing a kippah and ritual tassels, run up behind an unsuspecting habited nun nearby King David’s Tomb and shove her to the ground.

'We understand the difficult feelings of the complainant.'

His victim — a researcher at the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research in Jerusalem as well as a nun — writhes in pain on the ground, having struck her head against the stones, and the attacker begins to walk away, the footage shows.

However, he abruptly turns and resumes his attack, kicking the woman until a passerby intervenes, according to the video.

The nun suffered facial bruising and injuries to her leg, reported the Jerusalem Post.

Israeli authorities condemned the violent episode, which generated international outrage, and suggested that the attacker would be held to account.

"We strongly condemn this despicable attack. Violence against innocent individuals, and especially against members of religious communities, has no place in our society," the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a statement the day after the brutal assault.

"This shameful act stands in direct contradiction to the values of respect, coexistence, and religious freedom upon which Israel is founded and to which it remains deeply committed."

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After Schreiber's arrest "on suspicion of an assault motivated by racism," George Deek, Israel's special envoy to the Christian world, noted that legal proceedings against the attacker were underway, demonstrating "Israel's clear commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring accountability."

Schreiber, who was formerly indicted in May for what prosecutors recognized as a religious-based assault, was acquitted on Wednesday by reason of insanity.

A government psychiatrist diagnosed Schreiber with schizophrenia and told the court that while there was no conclusive evidence to suggest that his supposedly psychotic thoughts were the cause of the attack, they were nevertheless an influence, reported the Jerusalem Post.

The psychiatrist suggested further that at the time of the attack, Schreiber could neither understand what he was doing nor stop himself from doing it.

The victim's attorney, Zaki Sahlia, cast doubt on this convenient psychiatric assessment, suggesting Schreiber's supposed illness may not have been the driving factor behind the attack and his choice of target. After all, suggested Sahlia, Schreiber singled out the nun in a street where there were multiple other would-be victims.

Ophir Tischler — the judge overseeing the case — accepted the psychiatrist's suggestion that Schreiber was psychotic when he attacked the nun such that he couldn't be held criminally accountable. The judge ordered the settler to be hospitalized for a maximum of six years.

The Post noted, however, that a psychiatric committee can bring an earlier end to Schreiber's hospitalization with a determination that his condition has improved.

Schreiber's lawyer, Idan Gamlieli, said in a statement obtained by the Times of Israel, "The district psychiatrist determined that the unfortunate incident was the result of the accused’s mental illness and that he needs to be hospitalized for psychiatric treatment, and we hope that the medical treatment will help him to function normally again."

"It is important for us to note that we understand the difficult feelings of the complainant and wish her well in overcoming the consequences of this unfortunate incident," added Gamlieli.

The French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research in Jerusalem did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.