Mom accused of helping teen son ditch his girlfriend's body after fatal stabbing — then mom makes shocking admission

A Pennsylvania mother is accused of helping her teenage son dispose of his girlfriend's body after he allegedly stabbed her to death, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police said officers last week were alerted that 18-year-old Karoline Heintz could be missing.

'This is a parent’s worst nightmare.'

KDKA-TV reported that Heintz's family contacted law enforcement after Karoline failed to check in with family members when driving back to her campus housing at PennWest University in California, Pennsylvania.

Citing the criminal complaint, KDKA reported that Heintz's family utilized an Apple AirTag to track her vehicle to just outside the California Borough Library.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, local police discovered Heintz's Jeep Cherokee outside the library with "noticeable blood spatter inside and outside the vehicle," according to a Pennsylvania State Police statement.

Police said they found Heintz's body in the "rear hatch area" of the vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said the incident unfolded when Heintz met her boyfriend, 18-year-old Royce Mosher, on Wednesday to discuss the future of their relationship, according to another report by KDKA-TV.

"The investigation revealed that Karoline Heintz met with her boyfriend, Royce Mosher, outside his father's residence in North Strabane to talk," state police said.

"During the conversation, he got angry by something she said to him, but he could not remember what. He then had a 'demon take over' him and tell him to stab Karoline," Fox News reported, citing court documents.

According to the affidavit NBC News obtained, "He told her, 'Wait, I have something for you,' and went inside the residence to get a knife. He then came back outside and stabbed her in the chest."

Police said Mosher placed Heintz in the rear hatch area of the Jeep and "drove to the residence of his mother, Rachel Mosher, in Beallsville."

State police said the mother "assisted by attempting to clean the Jeep Cherokee with cleaning sprays" and gave her son latex gloves.

Investigators said the 56-year-old mother "instructed" her son to drive the Jeep and follow her car and ditch the Jeep near the library "with Karoline Heintz still inside."

Police stated that the mom used her car to drive the son back to her home, where "he cleaned his clothes and showered."

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh confirmed Royce was in a relationship with Heintz and said her death was "the result of a domestic situation," KDKA reported.

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Royce and Rachel were arrested last Thursday.

While police led her away in handcuffs, Rachel Mosher said, "I'm sorry," as she covered her face with her hands, WTAE-TV reported.

When a reporter asked why she was sorry, the mother replied, "That my son took a life."

Pennsylvania State Police said Royce Mosher has been charged with homicide, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice.

Rachel Mosher has been charged with hindering apprehension of a fugitive, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice.

The mother and son are being held in Washington County Prison without bail as they await preliminary hearings Monday, according to court records.

Heintz’s mother and father said, "This is a parent’s worst nightmare."

According to TribLIVE, Heintz’s parents on Friday told reporters, "It has been devastating for family, friends, and the whole community. Karoline was loved by all. She was a kind, smart, beautiful girl. We want justice for our 'sweet' Karoline."

Gagliardi noted that the knife allegedly used in the crime has been recovered, according to the Pittsburgh Patch.

Gagliardi said, "We're talking about an 18-year-old girl that was ready to start life, and now she no longer gets to pursue her dreams, which is really unfortunate."

The college in a statement said, "PennWest University and the California athletic department are deeply saddened by the passing of Karoline Heintz, a first-year student and member of the California women's soccer team."

PennWest University added, "With the support of PennWest California and Karoline's family, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference will observe a moment of silence at all conference athletic events held from Thursday, August 27, through Thursday, September 3."

PennWest University Athletic Director Karen Hjerpe stated:

California Athletics is devastated by the tragic loss of our student-athlete Karoline Heintz. Karoline was a bright and kind young woman with so much ahead of her. She will always remain in our hearts. Our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches, and all who knew and loved her.

A spokesperson for PennWest University said university police are "cooperating with the investigation."

Pennsylvania State Police are conducting the investigation in conjunction with the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

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