He asked his father for a hug. Moments later, the dad was allegedly running for his life.

A Wisconsin man allegedly stabbed his father in the neck after asking him for a hug, then chased him when he tried to flee, police said.

The Racine Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence around 1 a.m. on Aug. 12.

'As they went to hug, Joseph quickly presented a knife and stabbed [the victim] in the neck.'

Citing the arrest affidavit, Law&Crime reported that officers found a man with a stab wound who was "covered in blood and holding pressure on his neck."

The man told police that his son, Joseph Michael Niemiec, stabbed him and then fled.

The father claimed to officers that he heard a noise coming from the back door, which he believed could be an intruder, but realized it was his son.

According to the arrest affidavit, Niemiec asked his father if they could talk because he was having a "rough go at life" and had attempted suicide several times and didn't know what to do.

Police said Niemiec stepped away to use the bathroom, and when he came back, he asked his dad for a hug.

"As they went to hug, Joseph quickly presented a knife and stabbed [the victim] in the neck," the affidavit said, according to Law&Crime.

The father said he "felt a punch to his throat and immediately placed his hand over it as he stumbled backwards."

Law&Crime reported, "Niemiec allegedly came at his dad a second time, but the victim disarmed him and pushed him away. The victim ran away with his son in pursuit, cops said."

According to the outlet, the father ran to a neighbor's house, where he called 911.

Meanwhile, his son allegedly fled in a Chevrolet Malibu.

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Approximately 10 hours after the alleged stabbing, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol spotted the Chevrolet Malibu on Interstate 80, roughly 650 miles from the crime scene.

Niemiec was arrested and hit with a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, WITI-TV reported.

Jail records show that Niemiec was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he was being held pending extradition proceedings.

WITI added that the extradition hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Nebraska.

Niemiec appears to be smirking in his mug shot.

The Racine Police Department said the father was treated at Froedtert Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Tracy Kiesler, a neighbor, told WITI: "Oh my gosh, this is right down the road. What the heck is going on? So close to home, it makes you wonder what was going on that someone would do that."

Kiesler added that the suspect only being 18 years old is "sad and scary."

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