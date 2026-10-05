'Knock, knock, b***h': BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales flushes out Indian H-1B sponsor who went into hiding

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has ruffled feathers with her ongoing investigation into H-1B fraud in Texas — and she has shown no signs of letting up.

After shining an unflattering light on Great America Technologies Inc. and sending the Indian alleged fraudster behind it into a panic, Gonzales took a close look Global Star IT Serve LLC — a purported software company that state records show was formed in 2021, is registered to Rajender Bairineni, and was supposedly based in the same co-working building in Plano as Great America Technologies.

'It's the same song and dance with these people.'

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' H-1B Employer Datahub, Global Star IT Serve has sponsored at least one H-1B visa. It recently received a damning review on MyVisaJobs.com, where an alleged former worker complained about "toxic management," recurring payroll delays, questionable payroll deductions, and concerns about the existence of an actual physical office.

"If there's one thing H-1B body shops love, it's ripping people off," said Gonzales, "whether it's the American workers they're stealing jobs from or the companies that they're selling cheap labor to and even all the way down to their own employees."

On the basis of claims from a disgruntled former worker that the company denied in a statement to Blaze News, Gonzales suggested that Global Star fit into this category of exploitative outfits and further accused Bairineni's company — which is now inactive, according to state records — of "stealing wages from its workers."

According to Gonzales, Global Star allegedly failed to pay its lone H-1B employee in a timely fashion and previously "took illegal deductions from his paycheck."

"It's the same song and dance with these people," said Gonzales. "You set up shop in a co-working space to make it seem like you have an office so you can import a bunch of workers, a bunch of vulnerable people, and take advantage of them."

RELATED: BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales' investigation has Indian H-1B sponsor panicking

An unnamed H-1B worker who said he served the company as a software developer told Gonzales that Bairineni fired him in July. The worker claimed he was fired because Bairineni did not want to pay his salary for the previous two or three months.

Records obtained by Gonzales appear to show that Bairineni's company also deducted thousands of dollars in "employer expenses" from the worker's salary — deductions the worker flagged as potentially illegal. The worker estimated that Bairineni allegedly tried to skip out on paying nearly $40,000 total.

In addition to accusing the H-1B sponsor of attempting to intimidate him into signing off on the allegedly illegal after-tax deductions, the H-1B worker claimed to Gonzales that the address provided for Global Star on Google is "a fake address. ... It's not a ghost office. It's a fake address. Somebody's office is there. He's using that address."

Gonzales characterized the former employee and other similarly situated H-1B workers as vulnerable "indentured servants" whom predatory businesses seek out while edging out citizen labor.

The BlazeTV host tried paying Bairineni a visit at his home. Since no one answered the door, Gonzales decided to "resort to an old trick of ours."

The team sent a production assistant dressed up as a delivery driver to the H-1B sponsor's door, asking for Bairineni to sign for a fake package.

This time a woman who later identified herself as Bairineni's wife answered the door and summoned the H-1B sponsor. As Bairineni emerged from his home, Gonzales ran over to confront him, immediately asking, "Hey, Rajender, why aren't you paying your H-1B employees? ... Why are you deducting contributions, Rajender? ... Rajender, why are you labor trafficking?"

Bairineni immediately retreated inside the home and slammed the door.

Gonzales responded by shouting, "Why aren't you paying your H-1B visa employees, Rajender? Knock, knock, b***h! Why'd you run inside? We're just getting started."

The BlazeTV host subsequently obtained audio of the 911 phone call placed by a woman in Bairineni's residence to the Plano Police Department regarding Gonzales' visit.

"I see here that you wanted to report someone knocked at your door?" said a Plano police officer.

The woman described with some accuracy the events — the fake delivery driver, the fake package, the request for Bairineni, and Gonzales' appearance — then claimed the experience was "scary."

"Okay, um," responded the officer, "so do you want me to just document that, or do you want, like, a report?"

"I do want to report it because she has no right to come to my house and then just knock on my door," said the woman.

"Strictly speaking, what they did wasn't actually illegal," said the officer, who added that "the act of recording is not a crime."

Gonzales noted, "Typical scammers: They're the ones who are caught breaking the law, and then they cry like they're the victims. Again, this is case in point why we just need to shut the H-1B visa system down for good."

Bairineni said in a statement to Blaze News:

The Company categorically denies each and every allegation as stated, and the following statement is provided on the record for attribution.



Office Lease and Business Location. The Company lawfully leased office space at 8105 Rasor Blvd, #125, Plano, TX 75024, and conducted legitimate business operations from that location. Any characterization of the address as a "fake address" is factually inaccurate and defamatory. The Company maintains documentation, including the executed lease agreement and related records, substantiating its lawful tenancy and business operations at that address.



Work-from-Home Arrangement. [Employee's] position was a work-from-home ("telework") arrangement. He performed his duties from his personal residence located at [employee's address]. This remote work arrangement was known to and accepted by the Company, and is consistent with applicable H-1B telework and worksite reporting requirements. The Company's end client was located at [client's address], and [Employee's] remote work supported the services rendered in connection with that client engagement.



H-1B Petition and Compliance with the LCA. The Company filed a bona fide H-1B petition on behalf of [employee] and employed him in the petitioned position. All wages were paid in accordance with the certified Labor Condition Application ("LCA") and applicable U.S. Department of Labor regulations, including all applicable worksite and telework provisions. There are no pending or outstanding payments owed to [employee]. The Company has at all times remained in material compliance with the terms and conditions of the LCA and its obligations as an H-1B employer.



Alleged Deductions. The Company did not take illegal deductions from [employee's] paycheck. Any amounts referenced by [Employee] pertain to his own mischaracterization of contractual receivable provisions, not to any unlawful withholding of wages. The Company's payroll practices conformed to applicable law, and [Employee] has no outstanding balance or unpaid wages due to him.



[Employee's] Separation and Misconduct. [Employee] voluntarily absented himself from his duties without notice, thereby breaching his professional and contractual obligations. His abrupt and unannounced departure caused material disruption at the Company's end client in Charlotte, North Carolina, resulting in the loss of that client relationship and, ultimately, the cessation of the Company's business operations. The Company had only one employee — [employee] — and at no point engaged in any improper, unlawful, or fraudulent conduct.



Extortionate Demands. Following his departure, [Employee] began making escalating and unfounded monetary demands upon the Company, invoking paycheck-related clauses in an attempt to extract additional funds to which he is not entitled. The Company regards these demands as baseless and, to the extent they constitute an attempt to obtain money through improper threats, potentially actionable.



Reservation of Rights. The Company expressly reserves all rights and remedies available at law and in equity, including, without limitation, claims for defamation, tortious interference with existing and prospective business relations, breach of contract, trade libel, and any statutory remedies available under applicable federal and state law. Nothing in this response shall be construed as a waiver of any such rights. This response is provided without prejudice to all such rights.



No Admission. This response is not, and shall not be construed as, an admission of any liability, wrongdoing, or the truth of any allegation. The Company denies all allegations of unpaid wages, illegal deductions, fraud, and misrepresentation in their entirety.



Should Blaze News elect to publish any allegation concerning the Company, we request that this response be included in full and that the Company be identified accurately. The Company is prepared to provide documentary evidence supporting the foregoing to the extent appropriate and consistent with its legal and confidentiality obligations.

Blaze News has repeatedly asked Bairineni to provide the "documentary evidence" he claims to have, but he has so far provided none.

Editor's note: Blaze News has redacted the name of Global Star's alleged victim, his personal address, and the address of his client.

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