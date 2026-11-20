U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has been chastised by a federal judge for sending religious messages to department employees on Christmas, Easter, and other holidays.

The lawsuit against Rollins was filed in May by six employees at the department and the National Federation of Federal Employees.

'Why should the secretary be exempt from her own rules? The buck stops with Secretary Rollins. In fact, her position of authority warrants greater concern as she sits atop the agency hierarchy.'

The employees said in the filing that the "Christian proselytizing" in Rollins' messages made them feel "excluded and unwelcome" at work. They described the messages as "coercion, religious sermonizing and denominational preference."

The complaint specifically cited messages Rollins allegedly sent last Christmas:

On December 23, 2025, Secretary Rollins dramatically escalated her religious sermonizing in a Christmas message. She again emailed from the Secretary’s official email account to email lists including all USDA employees. The email was expressly addressed to “All USDA Employees” and was titled “Merry Christmas from Secretary Rollins.”

In a video message at Christmas, Rollins also gave thanks for God's gift of "his Son and our Savior Jesus Christ," the complaint claimed.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson, a Biden appointee, agreed with them and issued a preliminary injunction against Rollins sending more religious messages via official USDA communications.

"Secretary Rollins appears to exploit her position of authority to convey a religious message beyond mere holiday wishes and amounting to coercion," Thompson wrote in the ruling.

Thompson said Rollins wields "significant (actual and persuasive) authority over her employees" as the head of the department.

However, Thompson rejected the allegation from plaintiffs that Rollins had violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which would have made the messages illegal.

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Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thompson cited the USDA's own workplace religious-expression policy and said that under the policy Rollins cannot use her official authority to pressure workers and must stop religious messaging if a colleague asks her to stop.

"Why should the secretary be exempt from her own rules? The buck stops with Secretary Rollins. In fact, her position of authority warrants greater concern as she sits atop the agency hierarchy," Thompson added.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Rollins responded with a brief message on social media. "It’s just another opportunity to remind everyone: He is Risen," she wrote.

A spokesperson for the USDA said in a statement to Blaze News that the department may appeal the decision.

"This is a completely unprecedented attempt to muzzle a Cabinet secretary; the Department is evaluating all options including a prompt appeal," the spokesperson said.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited after publication to include a statement from the USDA.

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