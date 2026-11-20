The arrival of “Grand Theft Auto VI” should be a celebration for console gamers. After 13 years without a new mainline entry, Rockstar is delivering one of the most anticipated games in the industry’s history. And here’s the part that should make console manufacturers nervous: You don’t need a new machine to play it.

The game launched Thursday on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — hardware that debuted in 2020. Six-year-old consoles are about to run the biggest release of 2026. Remind me why we should be desperate to replace them.

At $1,200 or $1,800, many won’t comparison-shop for consoles. They’ll find something else to do.

I've played video games most of my life. It’s my favorite hobby and how I unwind after work. My Xbox Series X has served me well, and I'm especially glad I bought it before the price hikes. Console gaming used to mean paying a few hundred dollars for a box that would run nearly everything I wanted to play for years. No assembly required. No complicated settings. Just turn it on and have fun.

That bargain is getting harder to recognize. The Series X launched in 2020 for $499. Today, Microsoft’s list price is $749.99 for the all-digital model and $799.99 for the version with a disc drive. Even the less powerful Series S now starts at about $500 — what the flagship Series X cost at launch.

Sony has raised its prices, too: A standard PlayStation 5 now lists for $649.99, with the PS5 Pro at $899.99.

Then there’s the game itself. The standard edition of “GTA VI” costs $79.99. What? You can see the appeal of that shiny new open world, but the cost of admission keeps climbing before you’ve bought a second controller or paid for another game.

Microsoft has a real explanation: Storage and memory costs have surged, and the company says it has struggled to absorb them. Fine. A reason for raising prices isn't the same thing as a reason customers must happily pay them.

And the next Xbox could make today’s prices look almost reasonable.

An October report suggested Microsoft's next-generation console, code-named Project Helix and tentatively aimed at 2028, has been internally projected to cost $1,200 to $1,800. That is not an announced retail price. Microsoft could subsidize the hardware, change the design, or change its plans. But the fact that such numbers are even being discussed should alarm anyone who remembers when consoles were the economical alternative to a gaming PC.

At $1,800, the thing should grill a panini and wash the dishes between boss fights.

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I've always resisted PC gaming because I didn’t want to shop for graphics cards, compare system requirements, or fiddle with a dozen settings to make sure my games ran properly. I don't need a NASA computer. I want to sit on the couch and play. But if a console costs as much as a decent gaming PC, the PC's larger library and upgrade options start looking a lot more attractive.

Here is another problem: What, exactly, am I paying to upgrade?

The original Xbox to Xbox 360 was a revelation. The leap to Xbox One was noticeable, though less dramatic. Moving from Xbox One to Series X gave me faster loading, smoother performance, and some better-looking games. I like those improvements. I also must admit that the last jump felt more like a bunny hop than a generational leap. Maybe my television isn't fancy enough, but I know what I see from my couch.

Now "GTA VI" arrives on the very hardware we're supposed to be getting ready to replace. Rockstar's huge, detailed new game is a reminder that developers can still do astonishing things with the machines we already own. Better hardware will eventually make better games possible. That doesn't mean every consumer needs to finance every incremental improvement.

And development schedules have changed. “Grand Theft Auto V” came out in 2013; its successor has taken 13 years to reach players. “The Elder Scrolls VI” was announced in 2018 and still hasn’t been released.

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I’m not arguing that Microsoft or Sony should stop innovating. Give me a real leap in performance, a compelling library of games, and a price ordinary people can manage, and I’ll listen. But a new number on the box is not a compelling reason to open my wallet.

I’m a committed gamer. I’ve spent plenty of money on this hobby, and I’m balking. Now imagine the parent buying a system for a teenager or the guy who plays for a few hours after work. At $1,200 or $1,800, many won’t comparison-shop for consoles. They’ll find something else to do.

“GTA VI” proves the appetite for big games hasn’t vanished. It also proves that a six-year-old console can still deliver one. Microsoft and Sony should take the hint: Gamers don’t need another expensive box just because the calendar says it’s time.

Rockstar gave us a reason to play. Sony and Microsoft owe us a reason to upgrade.