Before discussing David O. Russell’s new Prime Video disaster, it's worth remembering who John Madden was, because the director seems to have forgotten.

Born in Austin, Minnesota, in 1936 and raised in Daly City, California, Madden was a towering force not only in American sports, but across the broader culture. After a knee injury ended his hopes of playing for the Eagles, he pivoted to coaching, taking over the Oakland Raiders in 1969 at just 32. Over 10 seasons, he compiled a staggering 103-32-7 regular-season record — the highest winning percentage of any NFL coach with at least 100 victories — and capped it with a dominant Super Bowl XI victory in 1977.

Whenever Bale and Cage share the screen, it feels like a gritty, prestige 1970s character drama has accidentally crossed paths with a low-budget 'SNL' sketch.

Burned out and battling severe ulcers at 42, he stepped away from coaching and reinvented himself in the broadcast booth, becoming the friendly, familiar voice of Sunday afternoons for three decades. Then, in 1988, he lent his name and voice to Electronic Arts for "Madden NFL."

This game introduced generations of kids, myself included, to in-depth football strategy. It was revolutionary. By 2018, the franchise had sold more than 130 million copies worldwide. A brilliant strategist, a master communicator, and a genuine legend, John Madden was one of a kind.

Cinematic Butt Fumble

Which makes the one-hour, 50-minute celluloid autopsy I just sat through feel less like a tribute and more like an act of posthumous vandalism. Released Wednesday to a critical reception reflected in an 18% score on Rotten Tomatoes as of Thursday, "Madden" is an almost impressively unfunny, tonally schizophrenic offering that treats one of sports history’s most beloved figures like a punch line in search of a setup.

Watching "Madden" is a fascinating exercise in cinematic whiplash. That’s because it forces two wildly divergent performances inside the same mess of a movie. On one side, Nicolas Cage delivers a career-low caricature so nauseating that it borders on performance art; on the other, Christian Bale reminds everyone what actual acting looks like while surrounded by imbeciles.

To call Cage’s portrayal of Madden "awful" barely covers it. It's the cinematic equivalent of the Butt Fumble: Words can record the disaster, but they cannot adequately explain it. The 62-year-old cuts a ridiculous figure, buried beneath a mountain of foam padding, prosthetics, and a wig that looks like it was scavenged from a wet golden retriever.

Rather than capturing Madden’s sharp football intellect, infectious warmth, or blue-collar charisma, Cage opts for a series of sweaty, bug-eyed tics, erratic shouting, and clumsy Chris Farley-like slapstick. He wobbles through pivotal life milestones — leaving the Raiders, teaming up with Pat Summerall, meeting EA Sports founder Trip Hawkins — while displaying the emotional depth of a deflated football. There is no interior life, zero nuance, and absolutely no humanity. It's stunt casting gone horribly wrong, reducing a great man to a loud, bumbling buffoon.

Craft vs. caricature

When Bale walks into the frame as Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, for a few brief, blessed moments, you almost forget you are witnessing a train wreck. Bale is quite excellent here, delivering a transformation grounded in craft rather than foam rubber. With a pitch-perfect Brooklyn accent, slicked-back hair, oversized sunglasses, and an aura of ruthless, paranoid magnetism, Bale portrays the iconic Raiders boss admirably. Where Cage goes berserk, Bale remains effortlessly composed. He captures Davis’ commanding presence, his obsessive loyalty, and, surprisingly, the genuine, slightly gruff affection he held for his stressed-out head coach.

In one of the film’s few effective moments, Bale’s Davis dismisses Madden’s agonizing stomach pains with a deadpan, single-word medical diagnosis — "gas" — before the reality of a bleeding ulcer sets in. When Bale is given room to shine, it works. It also makes you mourn the movie "Madden" could have been if another director had taken the assignment seriously.

The contrast between the two leads is so striking that it practically creates a rift in the space-time continuum. Whenever Bale and Cage share the screen, it feels like a gritty, prestige 1970s character drama has accidentally crossed paths with a low-budget "SNL" sketch. Bale delivers a master class in acting, while Cage stands three feet away, doing full-body theatrical convulsions in a fat suit.

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Super bull

Director David O. Russell seems entirely oblivious to this tonal catastrophe, compounding the misery with baffling creative choices and a complete disregard for basic objective reality. The supporting cast, featuring talented actors like Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, Sienna Miller as Carol Davis, and John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins, is largely stranded with material so paper-thin that it makes a diner placemat look like "War and Peace." The inclusion of a fictionalized character played by comedian Shane Gillis and bizarre cameos by former NFL stars Julian Edelman and Marshawn Lynch as EA programmers make the whole enterprise feel like a superficial Super Bowl commercial that forgot what product it was selling.

Worse still is the sloppy use of archival footage. At one point, Madden and Summerall are sitting in a 1970s broadcast booth while the movie cuts to 1990s footage of Dallas Cowboys lineman Nate Newton, complete with Fox Sports graphics impossible for that period. If a director can't even be bothered to match the decade of the football footage in a football biopic, what hope does the rest of the script have?

In the end, "Madden" fails because it fundamentally misunderstands its subject. John Madden didn't become an American icon by being an insufferable idiot, but because he was smarter than almost everyone in the room and could explain the game to someone who had never watched a down of football. He deserved a truly great biopic. Instead, he received one that should never have been made.