The Justice Department has sent federal prosecutor Bill Essayli to Florida to work on a criminal investigation regarding the Biden administration's 2022 invasion of President Donald Trump's home.

How it started

The National Archives and Records Administration notified Trump's representatives in 2021 of allegedly missing presidential records. In January 2022, Mar-a-Lago provided NARA with 15 boxes of records, including items that NARA identified as "classified national security information, up to the level of Top Secret," according to former acting Archivist of the U.S. Debra Steidel Wall.

'Bill Essayli is now just Donald Trump's personal revenge attorney.'

On Feb. 9, 2022, NARA’s Office of Inspector General alerted the Biden DOJ to its discovery of classified documents and expressed concerns that certain records had allegedly been "unfoldered, intermixed with other records, and otherwise unproperly [sic] identified."

The FBI under then-Director Christopher Wray subsequently opened a criminal investigation into the matter, then raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8, 2022, with the aim of seizing "any physical documents with classification markings" and "any government and/or Presidential Records created between January 20, 2017, and January 20, 2021."

The raid was personally authorized by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland and conducted pursuant to a warrant issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart — an Obama donor who as a private lawyer previously represented some of Jeffrey Epstein's employees accused of facilitating sex trafficking.

The following summer, special counsel Jack Smith brought charges against Trump for alleged willful retention of national defense information and obstruction and false statements.

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Mar-a-Lago. Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images.

The case was ultimately dismissed after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon determined that Garland unlawfully appointed Jack Smith as special counsel and that Smith had no authority to bring the case.

Although scandalous from the outset, the raid became especially controversial in light of the disparate tack subsequently taken by the FBI in Biden's classified documents case — a case that did not similarly involve a surprise raid despite the discovery of allegedly classified documents at Biden's personal home in Delaware and his old Washington, D.C., office.

How it's going

Multiple reports indicate that First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California will now investigate whether Biden officials violated federal law when targeting and executing the raid of Mar-a-Lago.

The White House referred Blaze News to the DOJ, which said, "The Department does not discuss the status or existence of ongoing investigations."

Citing three people familiar with the matter, Politico reported that the investigation — which will look at the raid and Jack Smith's classified documents inquiry — is part of a larger probe the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida was conducting into a "'grand conspiracy' of former officials and others who allegedly sought to undermine President Donald Trump during and after his first term in office."

Essayli will focus on the FBI's execution of the raid, a source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner.

The news of Essayli's new assignment prompted outrage from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office, which tweeted, "Bill Essayli is now just Donald Trump's personal revenge attorney. At least they're not pretending otherwise."

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