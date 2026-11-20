A 75-year-old Wisconsin homeowner grabbed a gun when a much younger male pounded on his front door after midnight Sunday — and then opened fire when the male tried to get inside the home in the Town of Cassian, the Northwoods Star Journal reported, citing police.

Just minutes before, the 35-year-old male walked into an elderly woman's neighboring home just after 1 a.m., the paper said.

The homeowner tried to ask the male who he was, the paper said, but the man grabbed the homeowner’s glasses and tried to push his way inside.

She noted that the male was drunk, the paper said, adding that she got him back outside and locked the front door.

The male then pounded on the door and kicked it aggressively before leaving her property, the paper said, citing a news release from Oneida County patrol captain Timothy Johnson.

About two minutes later, dispatch received a 911 call from the 75-year-old neighboring homeowner, the paper said.

A preliminary investigation found that the 35-year-old pounded on the side of the elderly man's home before he found the front door, the paper said.

He then began pounding on the front door — and with that, the homeowner armed himself with a handgun and opened the door, the paper said, citing the news release.

The homeowner tried to ask the male who he was, the paper said, but the man grabbed the homeowner’s glasses and tried to push his way inside.

The homeowner then raised the handgun and fired, hitting the man, the paper said, citing the sheriff’s office.

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Image source: Oneida County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the paper said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSAW-TV on Monday reported that no arrests had been made; the station identified the deceased male as James Roath of Harshaw.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, the paper said.

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