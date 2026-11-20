Muslim activists are excited over the announcement that the terrorist designation against the Council on American-Islamic Relations will likely be lifted next year in Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa's bizarro-world Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott (R) designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations on Nov. 18, 2025.

'Hinojosa should not play politics with our security.'

Abbott's proclamation noted that CAIR was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial. It also highlighted that several individuals linked to CAIR have supported or been affiliated with terrorists and terrorist activities, including:

Ghassan Elashi, a founding board member of CAIR-Texas who was convicted in 2008 of numerous counts of providing and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and a specially designated terrorist; and

Randall Todd Royer, a communications specialist who worked for CAIR and pleaded guilty in 2004 in connection with his participation in a Virginia Islamic terrorist network.

The radical group has worked aggressively to shield fellow radicals from criticism, pushing the notion that so-called "Islamophobia" includes any allegation that "Islam and Muslims are inherently or uniquely violent, misogynistic, inferior, intolerant, primitive, static, authoritarian, homophobic, manipulative, self-righteous, devious, or that Islam is the antithesis of civilization."

"These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas," Abbott said at the time of the designation.

RELATED: VIDEO: Florida residents interrupt imam's prayer at city meeting with Lord's Prayer and USA chant

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

CAIR, which called the designation "defamatory and lawless," enjoyed a full-throated defense by state Democrats, the ACLU of Texas, other Muslim groups, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), who tweeted, "The normalization of anti-Muslim hate speech is vile."

CAIR's multiple Texas chapters also challenged the proclamation in federal court, alleging it violated the First and 14th Amendments. While the Islamic groups pushed for a preliminary injunction, they abandoned the effort in July.

The case remains ongoing.

Hinojosa, the open-borders radical who defeated Abbott on Nov. 3, told the Washington Post in a recent interview that she would remove CAIR's terrorist designation.

"We have to use public safety measures for public safety," said Hinojosa, rejecting what she characterized as "nonsense happening with power that should be used for public safety."

CAIR and its primary Texas chapter celebrated the pledge, stating, "We welcome Texas Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa’s plan to restore the rule of law in Texas by rescinding this baseless, unconstitutional order targeting our civil rights organization."

"Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, Bo French, and Mayes Middleton staked their political campaigns on shredding the First Amendment to target Texas Muslims, but the people of Texas rejected this un-American bigotry," continued the statement. "Anti-Muslim hate is no longer an effective political weapon in Texas, and it must no longer have any place in state governance."

Sam Robles, the woke executive director of the Texas Nonprofit Protection Network, also celebrated the pledge.

"Abbott’s politically motivated designation of CAIR as a terrorist organization was another escalation in a campaign that sought to portray Muslim civic participation and advocacy as a public safety threat," said Robles.

Robles added, "Reversing these actions is an important first step."

Republican Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) told the Texas Scorecard that the reversal would be a "dangerous first act as governor."

"CAIR has long-standing ties to individuals and organizations connected to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood," said Roy. "Texans are rightly concerned about the march of Islam across our state, and Gov-elect Hinojosa should not play politics with our security and defense of our way of life."

U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R), who co-founded the Sharia-Free America Caucus with Roy, said, "Governor-elect Hinojosa is already showing Texans where her priorities lie."

"Her promise to reverse Abbott’s order is a disgraceful display of misplaced priorities," added Self.

Abbott's proclamation remains in force until at least January 2027, when Hinojosa takes power.

Prior to setting off on his trip to Asia, President Donald Trump told reporters that a federal designation of CAIR as a terror organization was a possibility: "I'm not going to say that yet, but it could happen."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!