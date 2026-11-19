Grand Theft Auto VI arrived Thursday without one increasingly old-fashioned accessory: the game.

Rockstar Games sells a $79.99 "physical" edition, but crack open the case and the disc tray is empty. Instead, buyers get a download code, instructions, and a poster. Anyone hoping to install GTA VI by sliding a disc into a console is out of luck.

'Not at launch, and not months after.'

That's a striking change for a series that once treated the stuff inside the box as part of the experience. Earlier Grand Theft Auto games came with physical maps, while premium editions piled on steelbooks, soundtrack CDs, art books, bags, hats, and other collectibles.

GTA VI doesn't even put the map in the case.

Rockstar instead made a printable map available online at launch and plans to sell a double-sided physical version through its store for 99 cents — or throw one in free with another purchase.

The particularly strange part is that Rockstar hasn't sworn off physical media. Far from it.

"Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album" arrives alongside the game on CD and vinyl, and a separate 30-track score by Justice follows on CD and vinyl in December.

Apparently Rockstar still believes in discs. Just not for the $80 video game.

RELATED: 'This is a real job': Prediction market has a $120K gig for one gamer as 'GTA VI' launch closes in

Blaze News

Don't look back in anger

Two decades ago, things were wildly different in terms of what gamers could expect when they opened a box.

For the 2008 release of Grand Theft Auto IV, Rockstar offered an $89.99 Special Edition that came with considerably more than a download code.

According to the Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition, buyers received a collectible safety-deposit box, a duffel bag, an artwork book, a soundtrack CD, a key ring, and, of course, an actual copy of the game.

Rockstar kept the tradition going with GTA V in 2013.

The $79.99 Special Edition included a steelbook case with exclusive artwork, a blueprint-style map of Los Santos and Blaine County, and several in-game bonuses. The $149.99 Collector's Edition added a security-deposit bag and a branded cap.

These were premium editions, of course, rather than standard copies. But at least Rockstar gave fans willing to spend extra money something they could actually hold.

With GTA VI, even that option is missing. The company offers a more expensive Ultimate Edition with additional digital content, but no physical Collector's Edition to speak of.

The midnight non-release

Rockstar's decision to go disc-free also took some of the excitement out of another gaming tradition: the midnight release.

Rather than making everyone line up outside a store to pick up their copy on launch night, Rockstar began distributing its code-in-box editions a week early.

Customers could pick up their download codes at physical stores beginning November 12, allowing them to install the game in advance and start playing the moment it was unlocked on November 19.

Convenient? Certainly. But it also meant there was no longer much reason to leave the couch, as YouTuber Jacob Breslin demonstrated with a mock late-night visit to his local GameStop. (It was closed, although someone had neglected to lock up.)

That stands in contrast to the midnight launches recently held for Nintendo's Switch 2 remake of the 1998 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, where fans still had the opportunity to line up and walk away with an actual game cartridge.

RELATED: PlayStation's network failed — in the run-up to the Grand Theft Auto VI launch

One GameStop employee told Blaze News that the employee's GameStop location had planned a midnight GTA VI release anyway. They soon realized they had already sold most of their copies of GTA VI in the days leading up to launch.

Asked whether the code-in-box editions effectively killed the store's midnight-release plans, the employee replied, "Yes, pretty much."

Let's get physical

For fans hoping Rockstar might eventually produce a proper disc edition, the news hasn't been encouraging.

Rumors circulated earlier this year that a physical version of GTA VI would arrive sometime after launch. One report, citing a purported distributor in Poland, suggested December.

But a source familiar with Rockstar's plans told the Hollywood Reporter that there were no plans to print discs, "not at launch, and not months after."

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has also questioned the value of a disc edition. CEO Strauss Zelnick argued that discs don't make much sense for consumers, although he reportedly stopped short of ruling them out altogether.

Meanwhile, the broader video game industry has been going through a difficult period, marked by studio closures and major ownership changes.

For gamers who grew up buying games, opening the cases, studying the manuals, and hanging the maps on their bedroom walls, GTA VI represents another step away from that experience.

It's been 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V arrived in 2013. Fans have waited a long time to return to Rockstar's sprawling criminal universe, and the excitement surrounding the sequel is unlikely to disappear over an empty disc tray.

But for $80, some of them might reasonably have expected a little more than a code in a box.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!