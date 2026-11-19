Residents of a Florida city shouted down a Muslim imam invited to give the invocation at a city commission meeting on Monday, and the heated interaction was caught on video.

The hecklers recited the Lord's Prayer multiple times and chanted "USA!" while interrupting the invocation from Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya.

After about nine minutes of interruptions, the imam offered his prayer to the 'creator of the heavens and the earth' and quoted from the Qur'an.

The agitated city leaders of Bartow tried to dissuade the group from continuing to interrupt the imam, but they continued shouting and chanting.

"Folks, you'll be asked to leave! Be respectful!" one city leader said.

Some shouted, "Jesus is King" and "Christ is King!" while another said, "This is a Christian nation."



A minute or so later, another city leader said, "Folks, we are going to have a prayer in our public comment session, if you let us get to that point."

The city later said that some of those interrupting the prayer were peacefully escorted out of the chamber by Bartow police officers but that no one was arrested.

After about nine minutes of interruptions, the imam offered his prayer to the "creator of the heavens and the earth" and quoted from the Qur'an.

"This is a reminder that our differences in background, culture, and faith should not prevent us from treating one another with dignity, respect, and kindness," he said during the prayer.

Some of the Christians also spoke during the meeting about their faith.

At least one man spoke in support of the imam: "We had the opportunity to show our neighbors what Christ's love really represents, but instead we showed them hatred." A woman later expressed similar sentiments, saying, "What I saw here tonight is not how the Jesus I believe in would treat people."

Video of the interruptions was posted to social media, where many praised the actions of the Christians.

Bartow Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer said they received more than 200 emails about the prayer.

"We govern a city of people, not a congregation of faith," she said. "As elected officials, we have a responsibility to uphold those principles, even when doing so may be unpopular. We do not have to share someone's faith to respect their right to practice it."

City Attorney Sean Parker said the request was made to a mosque in the city after a Hindu temple requested to give an invocation.

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The city defended its actions in a statement.

"For years, it has been tradition to open Bartow City Commission meetings with a prayer offered by either a faith-based leader or one of the City’s elected officials," the city statement said, according to WFLA.

"While historically the opening invocation/prayer is one based on Christian traditions, the opportunity is open to all faiths. This is consistent with the United States Constitution," the statement continued.

"The imam’s prayer included a reminder that our differences and backgrounds, culture and creed should not prevent us from treating one another with dignity, respect and kindness."

The city called on all residents to ensure everyone is welcome.

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