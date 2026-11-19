Northwestern University students subdued a 23-year-old man after he sneaked into a dorm late Sunday afternoon and attacked a female resident, officials said.

The suspect followed two students as they returned to campus via the Chicago Transit Authority, prosecutors told WGN-TV. The students decided to switch cars and “chose a crowded train car hoping that they would lose him" — but the suspect followed, the station said.

'Northwestern is grateful for the courage of the students who stepped in to help a fellow student.'

The university told WGN the suspect followed one student into Elder Hall on the Evanston, Illinois, campus through an open door "closely following past two separate layers of security." The station added that the students called police as the suspect was captured on security cameras getting on an elevator, the station said.

The suspect then followed another student into a dorm room and grabbed her by the throat, the university told WGN.

Prosecutors told the station that the suspect squeezed the victim’s neck to the point where she couldn’t breathe or scream, and she began to lose consciousness.

Prosecutors added to WGN that the victim was able to wedge her foot into the door and scream until others came to help, as they wrestled the suspect off her and allowed her to get away before closing the door on the suspect.

The suspect then locked himself inside the dorm room before police arrived and got him to open the door and surrender to officers, the station said.

The victim was checked at an area hospital and later released, the school told WGN. Prosecutors added to the station that she is being treated for injuries to her neck and leg.

The station said the suspect — Diaunte Adams — has been charged with aggravated battery, home invasion, and criminal damage to property, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. The station added that a judge denied Adams pretrial release during a Tuesday court appearance.

Northwestern told WGN that Adams has no affiliation with the university — and he already had been on pretrial release in a different case when the incident happened.

“Northwestern is grateful for the courage of the students who stepped in to help a fellow student,” a university spokesperson said in a statement, according to the station. “Personal safety is a shared responsibility, whether on campus or elsewhere. We encourage members of our community to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activities to local law enforcement.”

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Student Elena Snyder told WBBM-TV she was riding the elevator from the laundry room in the basement of Elder Hall when Adams — whom she didn't recognize — reportedly got in.

Snyder added to WBBM that another student, Nathan Tesfay, helped save her — and she called him her hero: "The door was closing, and right before it closed, another student stuck his hand in, and he got the door open, and he said, 'Get out — this man doesn't go here. He doesn't live here.'"

Adams as of Thursday remains behind bars in Cook County Jail on no bond. He's scheduled for three court appearances which take place Friday as well as Dec. 3 and Dec. 11, jail records indicate.

A public defender is representing Adams, WGN said.

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