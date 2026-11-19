For the last 20 years, Bill Gates has presented himself as an avuncular humanitarian. He wears knitted sweaters and claims to care deeply about global health. He speaks in a calm, nasal cadence about saving the human race. However, after the 2021 divorce and the revelations surrounding his repeated meetings with the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, that decidedly dubious reputation fell into tatters.

Still, through every scandal, Gates always had the climate crisis to fall back on as his seemingly impregnable moral defense. Until now.

If you find this troubling, that doesn't make you a Greta Thunberg groupie.

In November 2015, the world’s most powerful politicians flew into Paris to save the planet over fine wine and expensive cheese. On the opening day of that grand climate circus, Barack Obama stood at the podium and practically canonized Gates as a "visionary," a modern-day messiah of clean energy. Gates grinned like a demented Bond villain, pledging $2 billion from his own pocket toward futuristic science-fair projects like mini nuclear reactors and giant sky vacuums designed to suck carbon straight out of the clouds.

At that moment, as ProPublica recently reported, Gates was already the most dominant shareholder in Republic Services, one of America's largest waste management companies. Over the years, he has increased his stake to 38%, now valued at $29 billion. Since buying a 5% stake in late 1999, Gates has received $2.6 billion in personal dividends.

Landfills are an absolute environmental nightmare. When yesterday's soggy lasagna and grass clippings rot underground without oxygen, they create staggering amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas that traps 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide. Gates has been very vocal about methane, particularly the planetary peril of bovine belching. According to Republic's own figures, its facilities produce annual greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those of 3 million cars.

If you find this troubling, that doesn't make you a Greta Thunberg groupie.

Gates has plenty to say about filthy air. But he himself is full of hot air. In interviews, and throughout his 2021 best-seller "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," he repeatedly lectures ordinary people about agricultural emissions, while urging the public to embrace synthetic beef. Yet, rather mysteriously, he has remarkably little to say about the methane escaping from the 200 landfills in his own investment portfolio.

Toxic hypocrisy

As ProPublica noted, EPA inspectors have spent the past six years using methane detectors to examine dozens of Republic facilities. At just 39 sites, federal agents identified “more than 1,400 trouble spots” where excessive gas was escaping through wildlife burrows and obstructed pipes. At several locations, methane was bubbling through pools of toxic landfill liquid at concentrations as high as 300 times the federal limit. Beyond the revolting conditions, the leaks posed an immediate explosion risk to workers.

Neighbors living near Republic’s McCarty Road Landfill in Houston describe an overwhelming stench of burning diapers, rotten eggs, and dead fish. They also report burning eyes, sore throats, and persistent nausea.

Republic's executives have repeatedly put shareholder profits ahead of environmental improvements. In 2021, an international climate coalition introduced tougher standards for companies seeking to cut emissions. Republic's main competitor signed up. Republic did not. Its own staff estimated that meeting the new standards would cost an additional $1 billion in gas wells and infrastructure. That is less than half the $2.6 billion the company has paid Gates in dividends alone.

RELATED: Bill Gates is right about cyberattacks. That’s the scary part.

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The board, which includes Gates' longtime investment manager, Michael Larson, rejected the tougher standards. Instead, Republic has spent $8 billion buying back its own shares, helping boost its stock price. To be clear, I’m certainly no fan of excessive environmental regulation. But I’m even less of a fan of incredibly wealthy businessmen who pollute local communities, put residents at risk, and pocket billions in the process. The fact that Bill Gates is among those profiting so handsomely should anger Americans across the political spectrum.

In 2019, Gates proudly announced that he had sold every single one of his shares in oil and gas companies, insincerely suggesting that he refused to profit from the failure to build a cleaner economy. He called on other influential individuals and global leaders to do the same. He still travels around the world on a private jet, apparently convinced that carbon-removal credits absolve him of his sins. Meanwhile, he holds on to a garbage empire that fights reasonable regulations in Washington while dangerous gas escapes and threatens the lives of ordinary Texans.

Gates is obnoxious and utterly devoid of shame. He wants you to give up your cheeseburger to save the Earth. He wants world governments to fund his mad-scientist side hustles. What he doesn’t want is to sacrifice a penny of the fortune he earns from Republic Services. If the planet needs saving, it’s apparently everyone else’s responsibility except his.