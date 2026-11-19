Image source: Placer County (Ca.) Sheriff's Office
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Discovery of decomposing severed head leads to shocking arrests 4 years later
November 19, 2026
Officials said intense investigations solved the cold case surrounding a severed head in California.
Police in California this week arrested the wife and adult daughter of a man whose severed head was found in 2022 by a resident walking her dog in the Todd Valley area, which is about an hour northeast of Sacramento.
Officials at the time said the head was far too decomposed, and a DNA analysis did not help them identify the victim.
The rest of the victim's remains have not been located.
However, forensic experts at California State University, Chico, were able to develop an age and race profile from the victim's skull and also created an artist's rendering of the man.
Othram Labs, a private facility, in 2024 was able to identify possible distant relatives of the man through genetic testing, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies after further genetic testing were able to identify the victim as Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr. The Federal Bureau of Investigation interviewed relatives and obtained DNA samples for comparison.
Fitzmaurice was 73 years old at the time of his death.
Prosecutors allege that 45-year-old Mary Fitzmaurice — the victim's daughter — killed Fitzmaurice, and the victim's 75-year-old wife, Georgia "Gwenn" Fitzmaurice, helped Mary dispose of his remains.
The victim's daughter and wife were arrested Tuesday; Mary Fitzmaurice was booked on murder charges while her mother was booked as an accessory. Formal charges are still pending.
They may be charged with additional crimes, according to law enforcement officials.
RELATED: Pennsylvania man killed his father and then posted video on social media holding up his severed head, police say
The victim was never reported missing, according to law enforcement officials.
The victim's wife and daughter "kept up the facade that Paul was alive," Sheriff Wayne Woo told the San Francisco Chronicle. The paper added that the victim was still officially receiving Social Security benefits.
The rest of the victim's remains have not been located.Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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