A person with pink hair was caught on security video allegedly vandalizing in Michigan, according to videos shared on social media, and one of the buildings affected is an old Republican office.

The video captured the incident at a facility used by the Michigan Republican Party in Lansing during the midterm elections. A timestamp on one video indicates the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

'All caught on camera, in broad daylight. Police report has been filed.'

Images of the vandalism on social media showed that the message read, "KILL TRUMP."

The video shows a person climbing onto a silver sedan and allegedly spray-painting the front awning of the office. However, the vandalism may have missed its intended target since the Republican Party had already packed up and left.

"This office is no longer active, and just needs to be cleaned out. All caught on camera, in broad daylight. Police report has been filed," claimed Nic Lloyd, a Michigan Republican activist, on social media Monday.

He also posted images of more anti-Trump vandalism on nearby businesses, including another death threat against the president that added, "Im [sic] the funny guy."

"We have now filed two police reports (two separate instances) and they have had the license plate info since 6 PM yesterday. It doesn’t get more cut and dry than this lol," Lloyd added in another post.

RELATED: 'Trump Wh*re': Susan Collins' office vandalized

The Lansing Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Nic Lloyd appears to be the son of Doug Lloyd, who ran for Michigan Attorney General as a Republican and lost in the midterm elections.

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