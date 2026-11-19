A Democrat born in Somalia and now elected to the state legislature in Minnesota has a wife who is an illegal alien, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Abdi Daisane of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party defeated Republican Mike Conway for the seat to represent the St. Cloud area, 51.6% to 48.2%.

She had previously admitted to climbing over the fence at the U.S.-Mexican border to reunite with Daisane.

On Wednesday, ICE claimed that Daisane's 30-year-old wife, Ayan Ahmed Aidid, had illegally crossed into the U.S. through the southern border in April 2023.

She was apprehended by Customs and Border Protection but released into the U.S. under the Biden administration "and has since remained in the U.S. illegally," ICE said on X.

Aidid was "completely unvetted, despite having no legal permission to be in the United States," according to a DHS spokesperson who spoke to Alpha News.

She had previously admitted to climbing over the fence at the U.S.-Mexican border to reunite with Daisane, according to an English translation of a BBC report in Somali.

Alpha News also documented suspicions about Daisane's Blooming Kids Child Care Center, which received over $7 million in government funding.

The center has racked up numerous licensing violations, including for alleged unsanitary conditions and missing immunization and allergy documentation. A former employee of a nearby building said they could "not recall ever seeing children entering or leaving the facility,” Alpha News reported.

Daisane has denied the allegations and told Minnesota Public Radio that the center serves 85 to 90 children a day.

RELATED: Founder of Minneapolis autism center admits to kickbacks to Somali families in $6 million scam

Blooming Kids was also approved for almost $600,000 in federal claims under the sponsorship of Partners in Nutrition, a nonprofit that agreed to pay $18.5 million in a settlement related to fraud allegations, according to Alpha News.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office said Blooming Kids was not part of that alleged fraud scandal.

Daisane says he's gotten threats over the fraud allegations and that provocateurs with cameras have gone to his business unannounced. He told MPR that he has asked police to increase patrols at the business.

Daisane's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

"Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power," said ICE in the social media post about Daisane's wife.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!