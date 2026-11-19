Denmark just delivered a major victory for President Donald Trump, approving a trilateral security deal that allows the U.S. to greatly expand its military presence in Greenland.

Art of the deal

During his first term, President Donald Trump floated the possibility of purchasing the self-ruling Danish territory of Greenland, an 836,330 square-mile island home to the northernmost installation of the U.S military, Pituffik Space Base; a population of under 60,000; and an estimated 31 billion barrels of undiscovered hydrocarbons.

'We are, have been, and will remain a steadfast friend of the United States.'

Responding to reports of Trump's interest, Greenland government officials told the Wall Street Journal in 2019, "We're open for business, not for sale."

The president did not give up though.

In December 2024, he stated that "for purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

Over the following year, Trump ruffled European feathers by repeatedly suggesting that a U.S. takeover of Greenland was inevitable.

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U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Greenland Jens-Frederik Nielsen shake hands on Sept. 22. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

After assuring the world the U.S. wouldn't take it by force, Trump revealed in January that progress was underway on talks "concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland."

These talks between American, Danish, and Greenland officials ultimately bore fruit.

The agreement

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen signed a deal at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept. 22 that would:

allow the U.S. to modernize and expand its activities in Pituffik Space Base;

allow the U.S. to establish additional defense areas on the island and strengthen its military operations;

grant the U.S. "the right of free access to and movement between the Defense Areas through Greenland, including the Territorial Waters, by land, air and sea";

prohibit non-NATO members from establishing their own manned or unmanned military installations in Greenland as well as from having a military presence on the island; and

prohibit states or investors from non-NATO or non-EU member states from securing control, significant influence, or access to non-public information "that may constitute a threat to national security or public order within Particularly Sensitive Sectors or Activities in the territory of Greenland (including the Territorial Waters)."

The agreement does not have an end date.

At the time of signing, Trump said in a statement that the agreement "gives the United States permanent control over security and all other needs on that territory. We will have the complete ability to do what is necessary to defend the American continent."

Greenland Prime Minister Nielsen stated, "We are, have been, and will remain a steadfast friend of the United States and a part of the Western alliance. Your security is our security and our security is your security. We are truly pleased with the result that strengthens our shared security and strengthens our bond as close allies."

Ratification

Greenland's Parliament ratified the deal in a 16-0 vote on Nov. 3. On Thursday, the Danish Parliament voted unanimously, 109-0, to ratify the deal.

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen wrote on Facebook, "Today is a big day."

"It has not been an easy process. But we have succeeded together — Greenland and Denmark — in reaching an agreement," she continued. "Which is good. For Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the USA. And for NATO and Europe."

Kenneth Howery, U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, welcomed the ratification, stating, "The Agreement is a tremendous accomplishment, one that modernizes our partnership for the security challenges of the future and bolsters the security of the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, and all of NATO."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the agreement "will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure."

The deal will enter force once Denmark notifies the United States that the process is complete.

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