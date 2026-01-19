Trump cites Nobel Peace Prize snub in latest push for Greenland takeover

President Donald Trump linked his latest push to take control of Greenland to his snubbed Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump and his administration has championed the idea of taking Greenland primarily for military and strategic advantages, even threatening retaliatory tariffs against noncompliant countries. Many European leaders flinched at the idea, including Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

'The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.'

While Trump would prefer for Greenland to fall under America's domain, Støre and other Europeans are eyeing "proportionate countermeasures" to the tariffs and the proposed territorial acquisition.

In a letter addressed to Støre, Trump pushed back on the Europeans' grievances, saying he has "done more for NATO than any other person since its founding."

RELATED: Venezuelan freedom fighter honors Trump: Machado insists 'he deserves' Nobel Prize after capture of dictator Maduro

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," Trump said in the letter.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway?" Trump added. "There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States."

RELATED: 'Make America Go Away': Protests erupt in Greenland after Trump threatens tariffs on Europe

Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

"The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!