'Make America Go Away': Protests erupt in Greenland after Trump threatens tariffs on Europe

Protests erupted Saturday in Nuuk, the capital city of Greenland, as demonstrators push back against President Donald Trump’s renewed bid to acquire Greenland, chanting that the Arctic island is “not for sale” and insisting that Greenlanders should determine their own future.

The demonstrations followed Trump’s announcement that he would impose new tariffs on several European countries unless a deal is reached for the U.S. purchase of Greenland. In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump said Denmark and other European nations would face a 10% tariff beginning Feb. 1, with the rate increasing to 25% on June 1 if negotiations fail.

'This is our home.'

Trump framed the situation as a global security concern while outlining the tariffs.

“This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet,” Trump said.

“This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

According to Reuters, thousands of protesters marched through Nuuk toward the U.S. consulate, carrying Greenlandic flags and banners while chanting “Kalaallit Nunaat,” the island’s name in Greenlandic. The demonstration was led by Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who addressed the crowd outside the consulate to loud cheers.

A demonstrator, Naja Holm, told Reuters that the protest was meant to send a clear message. “I’ve come here today because I think it’s important to show that Greenland is not for sale. It is not a toy. This is our home,” Holm said.

Some protesters wore red baseball caps styled after the “Make America Great Again” hats worn by Trump supporters, but altered to read “Make America Go Away.”

Trump has argued that Greenland is critical to U.S. national security due to its strategic location in the Arctic and its mineral resources. He has also warned that China and Russia are seeking greater influence on the island and has said U.S. control would strengthen Western security in the region.

The dispute has prompted sharp responses from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that tariff threats were unacceptable and said Europe would respond in a unified manner if the tariffs are implemented.

“No intimidation nor threat can influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are faced with such situations,” Macron wrote in a post on X. “Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Greenland’s status is not up for negotiation by outside powers.

“Our position on Greenland is very clear — it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes,” Starmer wrote, criticizing the use of tariffs against NATO allies.

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark with a population of roughly 57,000. While all political parties represented in Greenland’s Parliament support eventual independence, they differ on timing and have said they would prefer remaining within Denmark over becoming part of the United States, according to Reuters.

