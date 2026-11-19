Today marks the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Last night at midnight, millions of gamers, many of them Gen Z and Millennials, fired up their consoles as the game, already downloaded and waiting, was finally unlocked. According to a PCMag gaming survey , an estimated 12.5 million U.S. gamers planned to take time off school or work to play GTA VI.

The excitement surrounding the hotly anticipated game isn’t without cause. Not only was the release repeatedly postponed, but it has also been 13 years since the last mainline game, Grand Theft Auto V, hit shelves in September 2013.

While older generations are perhaps scoffing at the hype surrounding GTA VI’s release, BlazeTV’s Glenn Beck sees cause for celebration — not because he’s a gamer himself but because he believes that the game’s release is an important cultural event for younger generations.





“Now, if you don’t play video games, you’re probably rolling your eyes and you’re like, ‘Really? A week off for a game? Grow up.’ I had that reaction too,” Glenn says.

But then he “remembered May 1999” when “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” opened in U.S. theaters, drawing millions of Americans, many of whom took off work to see the film.

“Do you remember the people who camped out on the sidewalk in front of movie theaters for weeks? Grown men in bathrobes holding plastic lightsabers going, ‘I am your father,’” Glenn says, giving his best Darth Vader impression.

It was primarily nostalgia that drew the masses in 1999, he argues.

“We were lined up for 1977 — for the summer where we were 8 years old and we watched a farm boy looking at the two sunsets,” he reminisces. “Sixteen years had passed since the last one, and the kids who saw the first film were now bringing their own kids, and they weren’t buying a ticket; they were buying a piece of their childhood back and handing it to their son.”

From the Beatles to Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video to “Harry Potter,” Glenn says that every generation has its own version of this.

“The thing itself was small, but everybody did it at once, and that was enormous,” he says.

GTA VI, he contends, is simply the latest shared cultural moment.

But unlike the Super Bowl, for example, this video game is creating global shared experiences, as people all over the world are now playing and talking about the game in unison.

This reminds Glenn of 1969, when an estimated 600 million people across the world gathered in front of TVs and radios to tune in as the first humans landed on the moon.

“For this generation, this is that moment. It’s their line around the block. I mean, I hate to compare it to the moon landing, but it kind of is,” he says.

Glenn urges those who are looking unfavorably on the GTA enthusiasts to remember what it was that made them stand in hours-long lines or crowd around TVs with other die-hards.

“Every generation looks at the next one and says that’s not real … and every generation is wrong about the same thing, because the thing was never the point,” he says.

“Nobody remembers the plot of ‘Phantom Menace’ … but I do remember who I stood in line with. I do remember who I sat next to to watch it,” he continues. “The thing you waited for fades, but the people you waited with never fade.”

Glenn acknowledges that the game “is rated M, and it earns it. It’s crude. It’s built around crime.” But he notes that the people taking the week off “are not 12. They’re 28. They’re 35. They’re 40. They’re grown men and women with mortgages.”

His advice? Don’t sneer. Join in.

“If your son or your grandson, your nephew, disappears into the basement tomorrow, don’t roll your eyes. Knock on the door. Ask him, ‘Can you show me around?’” he says.

“You’re not going to understand the controls. You’re going to drive straight into the ocean and he’ll laugh at you, and you’ll let him,” Glenn laughs. But “20 years from now when he’s 50 and the next one finally comes out, he won’t remember what happened in that game, but he will remember the 50-year-old man who came downstairs and picked up the controller and you laughed together.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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